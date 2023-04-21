Hearts Melt as Golden Retriever Pup Lets Out 'Little Cries' for Big Sister 

Dogs are incredibly sociable, and some owners may notice their pets need a friend. In this case, Daisy, the golden retriever, appeared to be lonely at times, so her owner purchased Maple. But now the little pup cannot bear being without her big sister.

In a viral TikTok clip shared to a page dedicated to the golden-retriever pair, Maple can be heard whimpering as she looks for Daisy. Moments later, the older retriever appears, and the puppy couldn't be happier.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy howling. The moment a dog of the same breed misses his "big sister" has gone viral on TikTok. Bigandt_Photography/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Newsweek reached out to a dog behaviorist to find out how owners can help their dogs who suffer from separation anxiety.

The onscreen text reads: "Little Maple gets anxious when she can't find her big sister."

Dog trainer and canine behaviorist Joe Nutkins explained that a new younger canine entering a home that already has a dog could lead to separation issues for the puppy.

Nutkins said: "Sometimes, we have a dog who struggles with separation issues from us so we try to help by getting another puppy to keep them company.

"What can then happen is the new dog learns to worry when the other canine worries, when they see we are away, which increases the dogs' closeness. Then, when we need to separate due to one dog being unwell or having an appointment, the other dog suddenly finds themselves without people or dogs and feels stressed.

"On the return of the other dog, they are relieved and will greet the other canine happily but we now have a dog that is stressed when away from the other," Nutkins added.

How to Help a Dog With Separation Anxiety

Nutkins has provided the following tips to help anxious dogs who feel lost without the other pet.

Spend time with each dog separately.

Sometimes take them on individual walks so they become less dependent on each other.

Use a pet-remedy diffuser.

Nutkins added: "If there is a dog already very close to another household pet who just cannot be apart from them, we can still plan ahead for the future. At some point, there's a chance the nervous dog will lose their companion and will need to learn to adjust, which can be very traumatic for them. Helping them now will make losing the other dog a little easier for them.

"By spending time with each dog, you'll grow the focus on you, but this won't negatively affect the dogs' bond. This bond is super strong and will remain so, but the level of dependence will lessen," Nutkins said.

So far, the video has racked up over 225,000 views and more than 43,200 likes since it was shared on April 19.

One user wrote: "Welp. I'm melted into the floor," while another posted: "This is the sweetest thing ever."

Another comment read: "My weak heart can't handle dog's cries."

Newsweek reached out to @daisythegoldiee for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

