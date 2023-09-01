Hearts Melt Over Labrador Who Is Obsessed With Ice Cream Van—'So Wholesome'

A heartwarming video of a dog who is obsessed with the ice cream van has delighted viewers online.

In the clip, which has received 1.4 million views, the yellow Labrador hears the van coming from down the street and rushes to get one of his favorite treats.

Poster @vhazey (Vanessa Krisza-Hayes) wrote in the caption: "When your dog is obsessed with ice cream." The 20-second clip shows him sitting patiently and waiting as the van stops outside the house.

In over 800 comments, dog lovers on TikTok shared their joy at the footage.

"I love that he's sitting there like a distinguished gentleman waiting for his treat," said Alejandra Martin. And shez wrote: "Omg soooo adorable."

"He's just the sweetest doggie," said Kellie D'Alessandro. JC simply wrote: "This is so wholesome."

This isn't the first time a dog's love of ice cream has gained viral attention on TikTok. There's a golden retriever's hilarious reaction to being given his first cone, and a retriever puppy can be seen "savoring" a tub of ice cream.

Can I Give My Dog Ice Cream?

While dogs can have ice cream as an occasional treat, it isn't generally recommended.

Catrin George, animal well-being specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurance, told Newsweek: "Most people know about the risks of giving chocolate to your dog, but this advice extends to dairy products in general.

"As dogs lack the enzyme needed to digest the lactose in milk, giving them ice cream will unfortunately result in extreme discomfort. With symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, ice cream won't seem like a treat for long," George said.

A stock photo shows a Labrador eating ice cream from a cone in front of an ice cream truck. A video of a Lab waiting outside his house for the ice cream van has gone viral on TikTok. malamooshi/uptonpark/Getty Images

As well as potential digestive trouble, ice cream can cause dental problems as a result of the excess sugar. High in calories, sugar and fat, ice cream can also contribute to obesity, which can lead to ailments like joint problems, diabetes and heart disease.

Despite this, the dog's reaction to the ice cream van struck TikTok users.

Garfieldgal said: "I know people will criticize, but I'd get him ice cream every day! Beautiful dog!"

Ice Cream Alternatives for Dogs

Fortunately, there are plenty of healthy alternatives to ice cream that you can give your dog.

"Try freezing some apple slices or carrots," George suggested.

Dogs also enjoy frozen, plain unsweetened yogurt, watermelon and blended frozen banana on a hot day.

If you don't have time to make something yourself, companies have started to offer ice cream made especially for dogs.

Newsweek reached out to @vhazey via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.