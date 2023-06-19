Funny

Golden Retriever Puppy 'Savoring' Ice Cream Tub Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
A golden retriever refusing to give up a tub of ice cream that was stuck on his jaw has left the internet in hysterics, with many social-media users praising the puppy's commitment.

The video was posted by TikTok user @duggthegoldendog on June 18 and already has more than 500,000 views. In it, the young pup holds the empty ice-cream tub in his mouth. There is more food left in the bottom, which he can't quite get. So, Dugg decides to keep a hold of it in his mouth while he figures out how to get the rest of the treat.

There is no chance that Dugg is letting go of the tub though, and despite his owners' best efforts, they can't prise it from his gritted teeth. As the video shows one of them trying to get it off him, the caption explains: "he won't let us help him because he thinks we're taking it."

Retriever enjoying taste of ice cream
A stock image of a golden retriever enjoying an ice-cream cone. A golden puppy has left the internet in hysterics by refusing to let go of his ice-cream tub. Irina Kashaeva/Getty Images

Although Dugg undoubtedly enjoyed his ice cream and couldn't get enough of it, the American Kennel Club (AKC) discourages owners from letting dogs eat it. Its experts explain that, after canines are weaned off milk as a puppy, they have difficulty digesting it thereafter. Ice cream can also lead to weight gain or obesity if not managed correctly. So, owners shouldn't let their dogs indulge too much to avoid health complications.

If owners are looking to give their dog a refreshing treat, the AKC suggests freezing plain yogurt, which is easier for canines to digest. Another healthy treat could be blended bananas, which are frozen and therefore cooling.

@duggthegoldendog

Savoring #goldenretriever #dogeatingicecream #puppy #dog #goldenretrieverpuppy #dogoftiktok #funnydog #funnyvideo #dogtreat #icecream #dairyqueen #familydog

♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov

Fortunately, Dugg's owners, from Mississauga, Canada, were able to see the humor in their puppy's antics. The caption reads: "I'm just gonna hold this, for the rest of my life."

The clip has earned Dugg many devoted fans online, with almost 37,000 likes in a single day. Users praised how sweet the retriever is and his dedication to keep hold of the tub.

One comment reads: "Hey! He's saving that for later!"

Another person wrote: "Guess it'll be a permanent face attachment now then."

Newsweek reached out to @duggthegoldendog via direct message for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC