Golden Retriever Has 'Perfected' His Sad Look for Whenever Owner Leaves

Dog owners everywhere will be familiar with the big, sad eyes staring up at them as they pick up their car keys to head out or put on their coat at the door. That look of dejection is enough to make anyone question why they're leaving in the first place.

When Liam Burns was heading out of his home, his golden retriever Basil refused to accept the injustice of being left behind. As Basil wedged himself in the door, he stared at his owner with a pained look, pleading with him not to go.

The heartbreaking moment was shared in a video by Burns, who told Newsweek that Basil "likes to get himself in the doorway" and make his owners "feel as guilty as possible" about leaving him alone.

"He either does that, or he lies in between the two doors before we have even got ready to leave, so that he's harder to move," he said.

This combined image shows Basil wedged in a door as Liam Burns tried to leave his home. Burns jokes that Basil has "perfected" this sorrowful look whenever he goes out the door. @basilcreamgolden

Burns, from the U.K., was only leaving his home for a matter of minutes as he headed out to a store. Nonetheless, 18-month-old Basil didn't want to let his owner go and tried to do everything he could to keep him at home.

While Basil likes to guilt-trip his owners before they leave him alone, once he's got the house to himself, he's usually calm and content. However, it's important that dogs aren't left alone for too long and that owners understand what their dog needs.

According to the American Kennel Club, a dog shouldn't be on its own for more than six to eight hours a day. If owners do need to be out for that length of time, a dog walker or daycare could be a better option.

To help a puppy feel comfortable alone, the AKC recommends giving them a safe area such as a pen or a crate, and ensuring positive associations with being on its own. Leaving toys or treats to keep them occupied can be a good start.

It's also important not to leave a dog unattended for a long period of time on the first attempt. Continually increase the time that they can be left alone and check on them regularly to ensure they're happy.

Owners also need to look out for any changes in their dog's behavior that might be signs of separation anxiety. A dog with separation anxiety may bark repeatedly, become destructive, urinate, drool, pant and escape their designated area. A dog showing these signs will need more time to feel safe alone and potentially more exercise outdoors too.

The video of Basil was posted by Burns on his TikTok account, @basilcreamgolden on June 16. He joked that Basil will "flash the eyes" and "get between the door" to stop him closing it.

After sharing the clip, Burns offered reassurance that Basil is completely OK when he's by himself and he likes to catch up on sleep.

Burns told Newsweek: "He's actually fine when we leave him. He only stands at the door for 10 seconds and then he goes to sleep. He's obviously very happy when we come back though and we get a big greeting.

"People have loved the video and have messaged me saying that their golden retriever does the same thing. Some people have asked how I could leave him. He's definitely perfected this look over time."

