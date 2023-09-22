Hearts Melt As 300lb Pig Has 'Better Life Than Most Humans' at Family Home

A woman from Washington, D.C., has delighted the internet after sharing a clip of her mom's pet, a rescue pig, who now has a "better life than most humans."

The viral post shared to TikTok last month under the username @alexacouch1, shows the animal, whose name is Kevin, strolling in the grass and taking relaxing naps under the sun, enjoying his new spoiled life at his owners' golf course.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "Everyone meet Kevin. Kevin is my mom's 300-pound domesticated pig. Kevin lives on [a] golf course. Kevin only drinks bottled water and sleeps 18 hours out of the day. He hates everyone but my mom. Kevin lives a better life than most humans. We love Kevin.

If you own a farm or a golf course like the poster's mom, you probably won't have many problems taking care of your very own pet pig, but if you don't and you only have limited space, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) warns on its website that keeping a pig as a pet may be quite a challenge.

"Size - piglets may look cute, but even miniature breeds (such as the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig) soon grow up to weigh anywhere from 35 to 70kg (and even over 150kg if they're overfed). Other breeds will grow as large as a commercially farmed pig - 200 to 300kg, sometimes more," the RSPCA states.

The charity added that the "average lifespan of these breeds is five to ten years, although some can live up to 25 years," and "while some pigs have a very good temperament, others should be handled with care."

Meanwhile, the video quickly went viral on TikTok and has so far received over 2 million views and 280,400 likes on the social media platform.

TikTok user Ashley commented: "That's what potbelly pigs grow up to be. We had three. They get huge." And Jjjjeeeecccc wrote: "My 19-year-old pig will only drink water if there's a fresh citrus fruit squeezed into it."

Amanda wrote: "I have a Kevin but her name is Petunia and she lives the very best life and definitely only likes me lol."

And __parkerrr__ added: "I have a vern. vern gets cut up veggies and avocados every night with some warm beans. God forbid, I don't warm up his beans one night...."

