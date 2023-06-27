Heartwarming Clip Shows Rescue Cats Protect Each Other's Kittens: 'Bonded'

A pair of cat sisters have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them taking care of each other's babies went viral on social media last week.

In the video shared on TikTok on Friday by the animal shelter that is looking after them, by Harley's Hounds Animal Rescue, the two cats can be seen curled up to each other on a small pet bed, cuddling each other's kittens. Apricot and Waffles had five and six kittens respectively.

In the heartwarming clip, the shelter worker explains: "So this is Apricot there with the little mustache and that's her sister. Her sister's name is Waffles. They came in almost two weeks ago both very pregnant. Apricot's really friendly, Waffles was really shy to start with, but she's really coming out of the shell now. So on Monday, Apricot had her babies, today her sister started to have hers as well, Waffles has had hers."

Stock image of a cat caring for her kitten. Two cat sisters caring for each other's kittens have melted hearts. Getty Images

"So I've been out when I came home there were two new babies in with Apricot. I've tried to split them up, I've tried to put Waffles in a different bed, and she's just picked her babies up taking them straight back in the bed with Apricot and curled up with her, so I think they're going to be mummy-sharing," The shelter said in the clip.

The two sisters assisted each other's delivery, comforting one another with their presence, and they now help nursing each other's kittens, taking turns feeding them while the other one rests.

The best way to know if your cat is pregnant is by checking with a veterinarian, but while you wait for your appointment there are some signs to look out for.

According to British animal charity Blue Cross, If your cat is pregnant, you will notice weight gain in a few weeks. Other symptoms of pregnancy in cats include swollen, pink nipples that appear around three weeks into the pregnancy; vomiting (morning sickness like in humans); increased appetite; sleeping more; and changes in personality, like being more affectionate

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 261,000 views and 14,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Kerrimullinsmith, commented: "Waffles looks like she's still in labor, her breathing is not normal. Please keep an eye on her. I had 2 moms co-parent, worked great." And Laura Balzekas said: "Honestly this makes so much sense. The babies always have a mama, and the mama cats get breaks!"

Amy Higgins Kurnik wrote: "Bonded sisters. I have a pair they are so sweet to each other." And user4140199756853 added: "This is the most precious video I have ever seen!! "Mommy sharing." They are looking out for one another. Love it!"

Another user, Nicky wrote: "Awe. Those will be some well-fed & well-loved babies. Two mommies." And Nobody's Business said: "We had two sisters yrs ago that had 5 kittens each on the same day. They also chose to stay in the same box & looked after each other's babies."

H Suz added: "Oh I please hope they are adopted as a bonded pair. They love each other so much !"

Newsweek reached out to Harley's Hounds Animal Rescue for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.