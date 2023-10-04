Herd of Cows Invade Homeowner's Yard in Hilarious Security Camera Footage

A herd of cows appeared to be in no hurry to "moo-ve" on after invading the backyard of a home in Redmond, Oregon.

In footage captured on a Ring security camera, which was shared on Ring's website, the cattle can be seen gathered on the lawn outside a residential property.

At least six cows are visible in the clip, and each of the animals seems happy to graze on the homeowner's grass, which appears well trodden in the wake of this surprise invasion.

A herd of cows invaded a backyard in Oregon. The cows remained in the homeowner's garden for around 48 hours. Ring

Cattle are a major industry in Oregon. In 2022 alone, the state was home to some 1.25 million of the animals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture,

In Oregon, the industry dates back to 1824, and it plays a key role in the state's financial stability, with cattle raised in all 36 counties. The Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation says cattle and calves ranked as Oregon's second biggest commodity in 2020.

So it's fair to say that cattle are big business in Oregon. However, this past July they ended up being someone else's business after breaking through a fence and settling outside a property belonging to a man identified only as William.

The cattle came to occupy William's lawn after getting through a fence separating the neighborhood from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property.

William was not at home when the cows first made their land grab, but he was able to watch it unfold on his Ring camera.

"The cattle stayed in the area for about 36 to 48 hours," William told Ring. "The rancher had been alerted by the [homeowner association management], and a cowgirl on horseback with a livestock dog came and herded them back to the BLM land."

Despite the damage done to his lawn, William was able to see the funny side of it all. "We had a good laugh again seeing all the cows in the backyard grazing and making cow pies," he said.

These aren't the first farm animals to find fame on social media, of course.

A cow previously captivated viewers after being caught on camera pretending to be asleep to avoid going outside.

In another instance, a hen went viral after a clip showing her dramatic reaction to laying an egg for the first time was posted online. And a flock of sheep endured the worst trip ever after invading a greenhouse and consuming 600 pounds of cannabis.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.