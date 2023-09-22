Hungry Sheep Devour Over 600 Pounds of Cannabis After Invading Greenhouse

A flock of sheep have found themselves enjoying a slightly different diet this week after they devoured more than 600 pounds of cannabis.

The herd of unsuspecting herbivores were looking to satisfy their munchies when they inadvertently chomped down on a hefty stash of medical cannabis growing in a nearby greenhouse.

Near the town of Almyros in Thessaly, Greece, a greenhouse cultivating therapeutic marijuana became an unexpected diner for the animals as they grappled with the aftermath of Storm Daniel.

The storm resulted in Europe's highest-ever monthly precipitation. Relentless rain wreaked havoc across the central region, combining torrential downpours with landslides, crumbling roads and bridges, and crippling vital water supplies.

While looking to avoid flooding, the herd of sheep sought refuge in the greenhouse and simultaneously helped themselves to over 600 pounds of cannabis crops.

The bewildered shepherd watched as his flock began to exhibit what he called "strange behavior."

The owner of the greenhouse told the local TheNewspaper.gr website: "I don't know if it's for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave, and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this... The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don't know what to say, honestly."

A Greek news outlet quoted Yannis Bourounis, owner of the farm, who told a local radio producer: "They found green stuff to eat," before adding that the sheep were "jumping higher than goats, which never happens."

In 2017, the Greek government legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes. In 2023, Greece inaugurated its first-ever medicinal cannabis production plant. The cultivation of cannabis for medical use has presented much-needed economic opportunities for the country.

Companies have begun making substantial investments into the country. Greek government officials are keen to reap the potential economic benefits, putting into place a a regulatory framework for the cultivation, processing, and export of medicinal cannabis.

Cannabis has been seen as a solution to some of the challenges facing Greek farmers, who have seen a drop in profit margins on traditional agricultural products in recent years.

A sheep that looks to be smiling, left, and a close-up picture of a marijuana plant, right. "The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left," the greenhouse owner said. Ray Orton / Stock photo and footage/Getty Images

Animals eating cannabis can be extremely dangerous, like the dog who accidentally consumed his owner's entire stash.

Meanwhile, some scientists have even tested out feeding animals cannabis to see what happens. In 2022, dairy cows that were fed a diet containing industrial hemp experienced several physical and behavioral changes, including increased yawning, salivation and unsteady movements.