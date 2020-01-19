Here's How to Watch and Get Tickets to See President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

The much-anticipated Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will formally commence this Tuesday, marking the third impeachment trial of a president in United States history. Here are some facts about how the trial is expected to proceed and how you can watch it.

The president was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18. Impeachment proceedings began after a whistleblower alerted the government that Trump had allegedly asked the government of Ukraine to conduct an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in July.

After an impeachment inquiry spurred by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, the House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump: one for abuse of power and the other for obstructing Congress for not fully cooperating with the impeachment process.

As dictated by the United States Constitution, after an official is impeached, the Senate holds a trial to determine whether the official will be removed from office.

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to unfold in earnest starting Tuesday.

The president's defense trial brief is due at noon on Monday, and the managers' rebuttal brief is due at noon on Tuesday. At 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the impeachment trial begins, opening with an approval of the trial rules. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the rules of the trial will mirror those practiced for President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial in 1999.

How to Watch the Trial

Several news outlets have scheduled broadcasts of impeachment trial live, including the following:

PBS NewsHour will air the proceedings on YouTube when the Senate comes into session at 12:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

C-SPAN will also show the trial, and its broadcast is slated for Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST.

MSNBC will also present live coverage of the event when it begins at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

How to Get a Ticket to Watch the Trial From the Senate Gallery

According to Roll Call, visitor tickets are being distributed to the offices of individual senators that will allow people who are not in Congress or part of the staffs of any federal officials to view the trial from the Senate gallery.

Residents of some states may be able to secure some of those tickets to view the trial firsthand by visiting the websites of their senators.

According to news station WPRO, the office of Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, for example, said in a statement that all three of the public seat tickets his office receives would be open each day of the trial to Rhode Islanders who submit their information on Reed's website.

"The ticket admits the bearer to the gallery of the United States Senate for the trial of the impeachment of the President Donald J. Trump," the statement read.

Similarly, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon stated on his website that individuals could request to receive a ticket to view the trial.

"Senate offices have received a very limited number of daily tickets to view the impeachment proceedings," Merkley's website read. "Because of these limitations, we are unable to accommodate groups and we will rotate the tickets among Oregonians, giving preference to students and teachers from Oregon."