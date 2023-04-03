Moment Hero Skier Saves Snowboarder Buried Alive Goes Viral: 'Amazing'

A video capturing the moment a skier saves a snowboarder buried under snow has gone viral on social media.

Francis Zuber had been skiing in the Mount Baker Ski Area in Washington when he noticed something was amiss.

Video captured by Zuber's headcam shows him digging in the snow to reach Ian Steger. He is seen clearing out enough snow to show Steger's face and asking him if he can breathe, then using a shovel to free him.

The footage went viral after it was posted on Twitter, amassing more than 650,000 views.

Among those who retweeted the clip was tech investor Jason Calacanis, who wrote: "Most amazing video I've seen in a long time... snowboarder saved by a skier — seems both were skiing alone in the deep powder. Always ski with a partner or two!"

Zuber shared the footage on his Instagram page last month.

"If you ski or snowboard, take a moment to watch...I started writing something really long about this experience, but I'll save that for another time and let the video speak for itself," Zuber wrote in a caption.

"All I'll say for now is the mountains don't care how much skill or experience you have. They don't even care if you and your ski partners are doing everything right. Take an Avy 1 course, and get trained on what to do if you find yourself in this situation. I'm thankful I knew just enough to scrape by and perform a successful rescue. And always look out for each other out there."

He told ABC7 recently that he went to Steger's rescue after seeing "this little flash of red out of the corner of my eye.

"And I knew it was kind of a weird thing to see because we're out of bounds. I knew something was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and no response."

In the video, Zuber can be heard asking if Steger was okay and talking to him as he worked to dig him out.

Stock photo showing Mount Baker National Park. A video showing a skiier rescuing a snowboarder buried under snow has gone viral. iStock

Steger told the station that he heard nothing as Zuber approached.

"I didn't hear any of that. It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, the sound of my own breathing," he said.

Steger also said he had not been sure he would make it out alive.

"One of the things that I was thinking about while I was down there was like, wow, like, I'm going to die down here and I'm not going to be able to, you know, tell my fiancée how much I love her," he said.

He and Zuber have reunited since the rescue, according to a photo Steger posted with Zuber on his Instagram page on Sunday.

"Grateful to be back on the mountain and to get a day in with my new brother @franciszuber," Steger wrote in a caption.

"There are no words to express the gratitude that @hanahoumassage and I have for you. Thanks for saving my life."

Newsweek has contacted Zuber and Steger for further comment.