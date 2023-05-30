High School Uses COVID Funds for Pride Drag Show Performance

A Manchester, New Hampshire, high school is using $4,000 in leftover American Rescue Plan funds for a Pride event that includes drag show performers.

The event will celebrate Pride Month on June 2 and is creating a rift between some Republican and Democratic players. The city, run by Democratic Mayor Joyce Craig, who is contemplating a gubernatorial bid, approved a grant request from Manchester West High School to put on the event. But the state's Department of Education has expressed doubt regarding the use of federal funds designated for pandemic relief.

"Is this really the best use of taxpayer funds?" New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, a Republican, told Newsweek in a statement. Newsweek reached out to Craig's office by phone for comment.

The event comes at a time of national divisiveness regarding LGBTQ+ issues. Companies have been boycotted, such as Bud Light after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Target when it offered a Pride collection of clothing. Some state governments have taken strong action on LGBTQ+ matters, such as Florida in its outlawing of gender identity education in all grades and Tennessee's banning of public drag shows.

The Manchester high school's application requested $4,000 in funds from the city and proposed $2,000 in matching funds. The funding from the city's American Rescue Plan dollars is being used for such items as photo booth film, decorations, food chafers, Pride decorations and, perhaps most controversially, $500 for drag performers.

The high school applied to the city's Community Event and Activation Grant program, which approved the funding, according to a Patch report. Since the funding came from a federal program, the school board also had to approve the grant.

"As a district, we support and care for all of our students as they learn and grow. Events such as this are consistent with the goals of our community-developed strategic plan, and in line with District policies," Superintendent Jennifer Gillis told Newsweek in a statement. "It's important to note that West High School has been hosting a Pride event since 2018, and the agenda for this event is similar to other years.

She continued: "As with other years, this is an after-school, extra-curricular, opt-in event. In prior years, it's been well-attended, including students, families and members of the West Side community. This year, the group organizing the event applied for and received a Community Event and Activation Grant from American Rescue Plan Act funds through the city of Manchester. Although this is a school event, the district and partner organizations are working to help support the school as needed."

The district's chief equity officer, Tina Kim Philibotte, told Newsweek that the district is committed to celebrating LGBTQ+ identities, lived experiences and history.

The high school's principal, Richard Dichard, said the school supports all clubs and organizations and their activities, including the Pride event. "We are thankful for the grant money which will not only support this event, but many others that we hold for all students at West High School," Dichard told Newsweek in a statement.

When cities received the American Rescue Plan funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines were set on how the money could be used.

Although LGBTQ+ events weren't specifically listed in the guidelines, cities had flexibility in determining the best use for the funds. Such events likely fell under "responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic."

The National League of Cities published a list of potential uses for the funds. They included utilizing the money for programs or services for those affected negatively by the pandemic, providing funding to be utilized by disproportionately affected communities and providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits.