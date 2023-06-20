Viral Clip Shows Cat's Hilarious Way of Ensuring Owner Can't Use Her Mirror

Internet users have been left in hysterics by a cat's fascination with a small mirror, despite his owner trying to use it to apply makeup.

Cat owner Dana Fierce is accustomed to being closely followed by her pet—and while that's normally very sweet, it's less adorable when she's trying to do her makeup immaculately. As Fierce used a small mirror to put her makeup on, the cat couldn't resist playing with the shiny and reflective object, attempting to repurpose it as his toy instead.

Fierce, from San Jose, California, uploaded a clip of the cat spinning the mirror repeatedly, despite her best efforts to stop him. The video was shared on her TikTok account (@fierceboobies) on June 17 and has already generated more than 991,000 views, as well as over 153,000 likes.

The makeup artist told her cat to "relax" and "let go" of the mirror multiple times, but he just couldn't temper his fascination.

There's little evidence to show that cats, among other animals, can understand mirrors or their reflections that appear. The cat may have simply been intrigued by the mirror's shiny surface or the way it spun around when he touched it. Indoor cats may need some mental stimulation to keep them occupied and play on their instinctive desires to hide or pounce.

The Humane Society suggests owners take their cat for walks if they enjoy the outside or give the indoor cat some climbing opportunities to observe the world from a higher vantage point.

Owners can also provide toys to build upon their pets' desire to stalk and chase items, such as boxes or bags with any attachments or handles removed. Allowing the cat to hide and jump out can fuel their mental stimulation.

Fierce regularly shares videos of her makeup routines or new looks she manages to create, and her cat certainly likes to get involved often. In many of the videos, the cat is seen coming into the camera shot just to play with the small mirror once again, despite Fierce telling him that it's not his toy.

The latest game of cat versus mirror has received over 1,750 comments in just a matter of days, with many TikTok users lauding the feline's mischievous nature.

One person commented on the video: "He's trying to make your life more complicated."

Another user wrote: "He wants no peace just violence," to which Fierce responded: "it's always violence with him."

A lot of commenters also suggest that she should get the cat his own mirror to protect hers instead. One comment reads: "He needs his own mirror and beauty station."

