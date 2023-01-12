Hilarious Notice Sent to Tenants As Dog Caught Red-Handed 'Dirtying Lawn'

A residential notice has left the internet in stitches as a dog has been caught red-handed.

A now-viral Reddit post captioned: "A notice sent to all people in a housing complex". The document targets residents who allow their pets in the basement and lawn and urges owners to keep their canines on a leash as not everybody is a "dog lover". The notice also includes a list of excuses used by the dog owners, one of which states their pet "never does anything".

However, the image attached to the document proves this isn't the case as a beagle has been snapped "dirtying" the communal lawn.

Speaking to Newsweek, u/jellosbiafra said: "I am a resident of the housing complex where this notice has circulated. The dog image within the post hasn't been taken by me though.

"There is no pet problem as such, just the usual pet lovers on one side versus those that don't prefer pets on the other."

The user, who didn't wish to provide her name, revealed the complex is in India.

The Redditor said about the notice: "This much detail seems unusually passive-aggressive. What makes the sign funny is that management actually clicked a dog having a poo and the dog staring back defiantly.

"It's a different thing entirely if pets are leaving their business in front of others' doors and their owners aren't scooping it up. Which I don't think is the case here.

"The management wants to keep their lawns free of pets or other humans."

It isn't just this complex where residents are peeved off with pet owners, but in America too. In March 2022, Lending Tree surveyed 1,537 US adults and revealed 19 percent of millennials have the biggest issues with problem pets. The lending marketplace results in baby boomers being most likely to dislike their neighbors with messy yards.

Thousands of people have commented on the post which has received 23,100 upvotes.

One user said: "It's always the beagle. Notice they never use another type for commercials for pet allergies, carpet cleaners, etc. Is it bad and dog related? Let's use the beagle!"

"Aw man they named and shamed that beagle," wrote another.

Another person said: "Keep your dogs on a leash and pick up their s***, please. It's not hard."

"As a dog owner, I hate a significant portion of other dog owners," wrote another.

