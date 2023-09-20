Pets

Hilarious Viral Vid Shows Dog Working 'So Hard To Pay the Bills' With Owner

By
A social media video of a puppy "working from home" alongside his remote worker owner has delighted audiences across the internet.

The lighthearted video, which had been shared to TikTok by a woman named Gabrielle (@Gabrielleeee789), showed the chihuahua accompanying his owner to her home desk before proceeding to sit patiently beside it until the working day had ended.

"My dog works from home every single day without fail," the woman shared in the video, before turning the camera to film her dog following her "go to work command."

Works so hard to pay the bills 😓 #dog #work #workfromhome #fyp

After Gabrielle utters those words, the chihuahua sprints from his starting place to what his owner describes as his favorite spot, a chair with a daybed and blanket on it that is positioned next to her desk.

"He sits here all day long and doesn't move," Gabrielle adds, while treating TikTokers to a clip of the adorable dog sitting obediently in his desk-side bed.

The TikTok post, which can be seen here, was captioned: "Works so hard to pay the bills."

The Benefits of Taking Your Dog To Work

Most pet owners are so attached to their fur-children that they'd be keen to take them everywhere. Well, research has suggested that taking your dog to the office with you, or working from home with them by your side, isn't such a bad thing.

There's no doubt that pet-friendly workplaces are becoming increasingly common in the U.S. While this increase is a product of the pandemic pet boom, it looks unlikely to slow down anytime soon. In fact, a 2022 LiveCareer survey discovered that 94 percent of participants were in favor of having a pet invade their office space on a daily basis. The benefits of working with dogs close by are said to be countless, ranging from reduced stress levels to a boost in motivation.

Dog
A stock image of a dog in bed. A woman has shared how her dog works from home with her in a funny TikTok video. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 24 by @Gabrielleeee789, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 822,000 times and liked by over 96,000 users. It has also received more than 700 comments.

"A couple hundred years ago he would have had to sleep outside and hunt for his own food. Now, he is a personal assistant," one user wrote.

Another user added: "My dog hates weekends. it confuses him because he just wants to go to meetings."

"His job is bed," joked a different TikToker.

Newsweek reached out to @Gabrielleeee789 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

