Hilary Boosts Lake Mead's Water Levels for Second Day Running

Storm Hilary has boosted Lake Mead's water levels for the second day running.

The tropical storm has battered California and other parts of the southwestern U.S. Before it hit, Lake Mead's water levels stood at 1063.49 feet. On August 20, they rose to 1063.62 feet and on August 21, the second day of the storm, water levels stood at 1063.78 feet.

A stock photo shows Lake Mead. The reservoir has risen slightly during Storm Hilary. CrackerClips/Getty

While the rise is not huge, any rise in the drought-stricken reservoir is noteworthy.

Lake Mead lies between Arizona and Nevada near the border of California, and has been in a dire state due to years of severe drought in the region.

Providing water for around 25 million people living around the Colorado River basin, experts have been worried as its water levels plummeted to record low levels last year of 1040 feet.

Luckily, following a wet winter period, they rose to 1054 feet by the end of May and have continued to steadily rise since then.

