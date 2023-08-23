Tech & Science

How Hilary Changed Lake Mead, Powell, California Reservoir Water Levels

By
Tech & Science Lake Mead Lake Powell Lake Shasta California

Despite an onslaught of rain from Tropical Storm Hilary, the reservoirs in the southwestern United States have not been massively affected.

The storm hit California on Sunday, where it caused flooding in major cities like Los Angeles and other areas. Seeing as the West has suffered from intense drought, many questioned whether the storm would help replenish the region's reservoirs, which have been declining in recent years.

The reservoir with the most water level change is Lake Mead, a Colorado River reservoir lying between Nevada and Arizona near the California border that has risen by a few inches.

Before the storm hit the region, Lake Mead's water levels stood at 1,063.49 feet. On August 20, water levels rose to 1,063.62 feet. On August 21, the second day of the storm, the lake's water levels were at 1,063.78 feet, rising to 1,064 feet the next day.

Lake Powell
Stock photo of Lake Powell, a Colorado River reservoir in Utah. Powell does not appear to have been very impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary. Nature, food, landscape, travel/Getty

Lake Powell, Lake Mead's neighbor, does not appear to have been affected so far. In fact, the lake has seen a slight decline in recent days. As of Tuesday, its water level stands at 3,575.85 feet. Last month, it reached the highest point seen for three years, at 3,584 feet. But since that high point, it has declined gradually.

According to a map compiled by the California Department of Water Resources, California's reservoirs also do not appear very impacted. Most water levels have stayed the same or declined.

At the start of this year, however, all of these reservoirs were in a dire state. Lake Mead was at only about 30 percent of its usual capacity at 1,044 feet, while Lake Powell was at 3,524 feet. Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, was at 928 feet.

Climate change has meant that intense periods of drought, followed by intense rain, have become more commonplace. The southwest saw an intense wet period this past winter and early spring. Rain and snow storms battered the area, and in doing so, accumulated record levels of snowpack in the surrounding mountains.

As the spring came, this snowpack melted and replenished the region's reservoirs, meaning that even before Tropical Storm Hilary hit, the reservoirs were in a better state than they have been in years. In May, Lake Shasta was nearly at full capacity.

Experts remain poised to keep watch on the situation, as the reservoirs provide water to millions of people in the southwest. Lake Mead, in particular, provides water for around 25 million people in the Colorado River basin.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC