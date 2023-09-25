Politics

Holocaust Denier Wants to Help Run Minnesota Schools: Doing Jews 'a favor'

By
Politics Antisemitism Holocaust Holocaust denial Candidates

A Holocaust denier is running for a school board election in Minnesota.

Vaughn Klingenberg, who is a candidate for Roseville Area Schools board, has made several comments discussing his beliefs that the Nazis did not want the Holocaust and that they were actually trying to "save" Jewish people.

In a July appearance on VT Radio's "Uncensored Alternative Foreign Policy Talk" podcast, Klingenberg described the Holocaust being orchestrated by "big Zionist Jews" to persecute "little Jews" and claimed that "the Jewish religion is an ideology based on victimization."

The Holocaust has been recognized as the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and described by the National WWII Museum as the "deliberate, organized, state-sponsored persecution and machinelike murder of approximately six million European Jews and at least five million Soviet prisoners of war, Romany, Jehovah's Witnesses, homosexuals, and other victims."

Holocaust Denier School Board
Manny Gurowski, a child survivor of the Holocaust, holds the compulsory yellow badge that the Nazis forced him to wear because he was a Jew on January 26, 2023, in Delray Beach, Florida. A Holocaust denier is running for a school board position in Minnesota. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Klingenberg's name appears on a list of individuals who have filed affidavits of candidacy for the Roseville Area Schools board election, according to the district website. Information from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office shows that Klingenberg filed his candidacy on August 14.

The November 7 election will elect six members to the board that oversees education policy decisions for the Twin Cities suburbs. The 2020 U.S. Census states that 36,254 people live in Roseville. The bureau estimates that children under 18 represent 24 percent of the population.

Newsweek reached out to Roseville Area Schools via email for comment.

On the VT podcast, Klingenberg said that "Holocaust truthers are doing the Jews a favor" by giving them "facts" about the genocide that they don't want to face.

"I think there's profound cognitive dissidence in the Jewish community," he said, adding that, "Jews, systematically, in particular, don't want to know history if it contradicts their orthodox framework for the Holocaust."

"There's absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Jews were gassed in the concentration camps and you tell that to someone who's Jewish and, like I said, they're not even going to have that conversation because I don't know if they know they'll lose the conversation or what," Klingenberg said.

Between 1943 and 1944, an average of 6,000 Jews were gassed each day at Auschwitz, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Witnesses who testified about the Nazi's euthanasia program, both inmates and Nazis, have confirmed reports of the gas chambers.

Klingenerg has also authored a book titled "The Big Lie: The Holocaust (An Introduction to the Greatest Fraud of the 20th Century)" and done other interviews promoting his views.

His comments come amid the nation's rise in antisemitism. A report released by the Anti-Defamation League in April found that antisemitism incidents in the U.S. increased by more than 35 percent in 2022. The year before, the annual report found that 2021 set a new high for antisemitic incidents.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC