Woman Shares Important Message About Homeless Man and His Dog

There are plenty of stray dogs across America. Some are dumped, and others are born on the streets; some just get unlucky, and others are just waiting.

While driving home with a friend recently, AjaNikiya Estro, 37, from St. Petersburg, Florida, spotted a small black dog tied to a fence on a busy corner. Not seeing anyone around and fearing the worst, Estro pulled over to see what was going on.

AjaNikiya Estro hugs Charlotte, with the stuffed duck she donated. "I sat with the dog for a few minutes, then I saw a man walking towards us," the Floridian told Newsweek. Aja Nikiya

"I sat with the dog for a few minutes, then I saw a man walking towards us," Estro told Newsweek. "It was her dad. He had a sign asking for help and spare change.

"I only had a few dollars on me so I gave him that, but let him know I could run home and grab a few things for him and his dog, who I learned is called Charlotte. We had a nice conversation and I scurried home. I was really hoping he would wait for me to come back."

In a video posted to Estro's Instagram account @compassioncurator, she can be seen helping Charlotte's owner, Todd, pick out a collar and harness. Charlotte then starts doing impressive zoomies and playing with her new duck toy while Estro and Todd chat. At one point, the dog can be seen proudly carrying her new toy, which is nearly as long as she is.

"I packed some toiletries for him and doggy supplies for Charlotte," said Estro. "I put a dog tag on her with my phone number, so if she ever got lost, hopefully someone would contact me. Her favorite toy was a stuffed duck that she proudly carried about. I let Charlotte's dad know I would be happy to vet her if he wanted. He said once he got a phone, he would contact me and we parted talk on the sidewalk."

Homeless people and their dogs have a symbiotic relationship, where their pets can provide companionship and emotional support, and owners put every effort in to ensuring their constant companions are safe and fed, new research has found. The 2023 study by the University of Bristol Veterinary School was published in the Zoophilologica Polish Journal of Animal Studies.

One of the paper's authors and senior lecturer in wildlife and conservation at Bristol Veterinary School said: "Dogs can play an incredibly important role in enhancing mental health, and this study shows this is equally true for the homeless community. Homeless dogs compared favorably to home-owned dogs in many areas when considering how their welfare needs were met. The dogs we studied had high levels of human companionship and access to veterinary care and flea and worm prevention."

Estro said that people make a lot of unhelpful assumptions about the homeless and their pets. "Of course, it's never an ideal situation for any dog or person, but we have to keep in mind that there are worse alternatives. Each day, hundreds of dogs in just my county alone are euthanized, abandoned or suffering from neglect or abuse. In some cases, animals are used as trades for drugs or money.

"But, in other cases, they are just a loyal companion to someone that is going through a tough time," Estro said. "I have seen plenty of people with pets on the streets that make sure their dog is fed first.

"You have to look at each situation differently. It is easy to pass judgment when dogs are living on the streets with their humans, but there aren't always shelters that will accept them," Estro added. "There is a fear of their dogs being euthanized, especially when older or a bully breed. Many are just doing the best they can for now with hopes of returning to a home soon."

Estro said that she has not seen Todd and Charlotte since the video was taken. However, "I still have hope that Todd will reach out soon," she added.

If you see a homeless person with a pet and want to help, Estro recommends, offer pet supplies. "Acknowledge them, too," she said. "Give supplies over money, and see if there is a location they frequent so you can check up on them again. One of the best things we can do to help the pet is get them fully vetted, meaning their vaccines, a microchip, heartworm test and, most importantly, spay/neuter.

"I also keep supplies in my car in case I do see someone in need," Estro added. "You can keep two bins in your car with pet and people supplies. It is a great, speedy way to help out when you come across a person or animal in need."

Users on Instagram loved the interaction. "This was so beautiful. Especially seeing Charlotte so happy," commented one.

"This is why dogs are truly mans best friend, when man has nothing but the clothes on his back the dog stays loyal and loves him regardless," wrote another.

