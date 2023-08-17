Homes in 30 States That You Can Buy for $1

There is at least one house for sale with a list price of $1 in 30 states.

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, and each subsequent increase has an impact on mortgages. Purchasing a home can take months or years of saving and often requires a hefty downpayment. However, in some cases, a house can be bought for only $1.

A Michigan home recently went viral after being listed for sale for $1 on Zillow, although the home needed some improvement. The description mentioned a hole in the floor and noted overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds, according to a report by KIRO 7.

The Michigan property isn't the only listing in the U.S. for a low price of $1, and according to Realtor.com data, there is at least one home in 29 other states with the starting sale price of $1. Many of the homes are up for auction or are part of an estate sale, which means the price could climb much higher depending on the number of bidders. Many of the auctions have strict requirements, such as a minimum down payment or cash-only contracts, and it is unclear what the final price could be after bidding is complete.

Newsweek reached out to Realtor.com by email for comment.

Foreclosure sign outside a home. There are homes listed for only $1 in 30 states, but the majority of these homes are part of an online bidding event. Some homes have gone through a foreclosure process. Getty

Below is a list of one home in every state with a sale price of only $1.

Alabama:

A 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom home in Oneonta, Alabama, was listed for sale earlier this week with a minimum price of $1.

Alaska:

A seven-bedroom home in Anchorage, Alaska, is described as a "large fixer-upper". The listing is part of an online bidding event.

Arizona:

A one-bed, one-bath home in Tucson is up for bid after going through a foreclosure process.

Arkansas:

A home in El Dorado, Arkansas, is pending after being listed at only $1 during an auction in June. The home exceeds 3,400 square feet on a 16-acre lot and includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Colorado:

A three-bed, one-bath home is listed in an auction with bidding starting at $1 in Collbran, Colorado.

Georgia:

A foreclosure in Forsyth, Georgia, is up for auction with a starting price of $1. The three-bed, two-bath home sits on a 10-acre lot. No pictures are listed for the inside.

Hawaii:

A one-bed, two-bath condo in Honolulu, Hawaii, is listed for $1. Only one picture is available for the listing, and it shows a dim interior room with a sliding glass door.

Idaho:

Idaho has several homes listed for sale beginning at $1. Many of the sales are pending, but one listing with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Kuna, Idaho, is still for sale in an auction.

Illinois:

A foreclosure in O'Fallon, Illinois, is listed at $1 and is part of an auction. The home is four bedrooms but is sold as is, and a for-sale sign is forbidden, according to the listing. There are no interior photos.

Indiana:

A home in Mooresville, Indiana, is up for sale starting at $1 in an auction. The house has three bedrooms, and the sale includes two parcels totaling 2.9 acres.

Iowa:

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed at $1 in Davenport, Iowa, but the description warned that the "list price is not indicative of seller's final reserve amount." Many homes listed for $1 in the U.S. have this same warning.

Kansas:

Kansas also has several homes as well as several lots listed for auction with a starting price of $1. One home in Inman, Kansas, is three bedrooms and the listing includes several interior pictures.

Kentucky:

A five-bedroom home in Paducah, Kentucky, is listed at $1 and boasts of cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, although there are no interior pictures.

Massachusetts:

An apartment complex in Medford, Massachusetts, is listed at $1 and described as a "prime investment opportunity".

Minnesota:

Minnesota has several $1 listings, including a three-bedroom and one-bathroom auction listing in Maple Lake with "room for animals".

Missouri:

An auction listing for $1 in Troy, Missouri, strictly prohibits inspections and contact with owners. The auction ended on Wednesday. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Nebraska:

Nebraska has two homes listed at $1, including a three-bedroom in Kearney that warned that trespassing is prohibited and violators "will be reported to the authorities."

New Jersey:

A condo in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is listed at $1 in an online bidding event. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

New Mexico:

New Mexico has several listings at $1, including a three-bed, two-bath home in Deming, although there is no property description or auction details included in the listing.

New York:

New York also has several listings, including a two-story, three-bed home in Albany listed at $1 in an auction. The home also comes with an unfinished basement.

North Carolina:

A home listed at $1 is pending in Fayetteville. The home has three bedrooms, one bath and a fireplace.

Ohio:

Ohio has several listings at $1, including a large, 5,500-square-foot home in Troy with four bedrooms. The listing is for an estate auction that the description touted as a "once in a lifetime chance".

Oklahoma:

A home in Muldrow, Oklahoma, with two bedrooms and a 10-acre lot is listed at $1 as part of an "exciting auction opportunity" with "endless potential". The listing includes several exterior photos but no photos of the inside.

Rhode Island:

Rhode Island has three listings at $1, including a four-bed, four-bath home in Pawtucket, although the description said the property must be sold unseen.

South Carolina:

A 704 square-foot home on eight acres in Jamestown, South Carolina, with two bedrooms and one bathroom is listed at $1.

South Dakota:

South Dakota has several listings at $1, including a small yellow house in De Smet with three bedrooms. The description claimed the property is a "fixer-upper" and several interior photos showed excessive damage to the home.

Washington:

A home in Washington with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is listed at $1 as part of an auction.

West Virginia:

West Virginia has several $1 listings, including a brick home in Millwood that comes with 1.69 acres. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom lot has an attached two-car garage, and the lot is described as "beautiful".

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin also has several $1 listings, including a three-bedroom home in Jefferson that is near a golf course. The home has hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen.