Honda Tells Which New, Refreshed Cars and SUVs Are Coming in 2023 and 2024

The Honda and Acura brands will be busy in North America in 2023. The companies, who share joint ownership under the American Honda Motor Co., Inc, will be revealing, releasing, and refreshing a host of new models during the year.

The company struggled in 2022 but forecasts a better outcome for 2023. An expected increase in production should yield sales of up to 1.2 million units, Honda predicts. Acura is aiming to sell 160,000 vehicles in 2023.

Change is already on the horizon. American Honda entered 2023 with about twice as many vehicles on-hand as it did last year, a 17-day supply.

The redesigned Honda Pilot and Accord are joining the new hybrid CR-V on dealer lots this winter.

A hybrid version of the Honda Civic sedan and hatchback are planned for 2024, joining the new set of CR-Vs and a hybrid Accord.

"The supply chain challenges that have plagued all automakers over the last couple of years impacted Honda harder than many others. Whether or not the supply chain issues have impacted product development timing is unclear, but Honda does seem to be a little behind on some of the milestones they said they would achieve in the past," AutoPacific President and chief analyst Ed Kim told Newsweek.

"For example, Honda had stated prior to the pandemic that its core models would all offer electrification in the near future. While Accord and CR-V both offer hybrids, the Civic Hybrid isn't arriving until 2024 and we still have yet to see hybrid versions of the Pilot and Odyssey, which we would consider to be core Honda models."

This autumn, the Honda Passport will be updated and a new TrailSport variant will come to market. The Ridgeline will get similar treatment later in the year. Those two models are produced alongside the Honda Pilot at the company's Lincoln, Alabama Honda Manufacturing of Alabama plant. The Honda Odyssey minivan is made at the same location.

Honda plans to make its future hybrids top-of-the-line models. This is a pattern similar to how they have positioned the hybrid powertrain in the new CR-V.

Acura gets a refreshed TLX sedan this year and the Integra Type S will make its way to dealer lots in the summer.

Honda intends to sell the Prologue electric SUV in 2024. Acura will have its own version of an electric SUV, the ZDX, go on sale about the same time. The sportier Acura ZDX Type S will also be available. Pre-sales of the Prologue and ZDX will happen in 2023.

ZDX and Prologue's rollout are part of a larger electric vehicle development agreement between American Honda and General Motors.

The companies will offer the models for sale at dealers and online, with an increasing digital footprint that will allow for the entire transaction to happen digitally.

"Honda is historically an organization that learns from its challenges and with supply chain issues easing, the automaker seems well poised to move forward. It has even taken the unusual - for Honda - step of partnering with outside companies such as General Motors and Sony to achieve its electrification goals," Kim said.

"Partnerships are the name of the game in today's high stakes automotive scene, and even such a historically independent automaker like Honda isn't above working with others to achieve their goals. With that in mind, Honda should be able to achieve its targets assuming nothing else catastrophic occurs in the automotive sector."