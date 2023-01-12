Horror as Nail Shards Grow Through Woman's Amputated Fingertip: 'Weird'

A woman who lost her fingertip in a dog attack is being compared to Wolverine, after shards of nail began to grow through her stump.

In a post to Reddit's Oddly Terrifying forum on January 2, user Kemberli Thorne (u/kemidawn) explained that one of her fingertips was recently amputated. However, pieces of nail have started to poke through, with the photo horrifying fellow Redditors.

Since being shared, the shocking snap has received over 23,000 upvotes and more than 600 comments, with many users offering tips on how to use her new "superpower" to her advantage.

Can Nails Grow Back After a Fingertip Amputation?

According to Dr. Charles A. Goldfarb—and orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children's Hospital—fingertip injuries are one of the most common reasons for a trip to the emergency room.

Although humans can adapt and function well after losing a fingertip, the after-effects of an amputation aren't always straight-forward.

"The fingernail grows, in length and thickness, from the supporting structures including the germinal matrix cells," Goldfarb told Newsweek.

"If any germinal matrix cells are left behind with a fingertip injury, those cells will, by nature, attempt to regrow the nail and may form spikes of nail."

The germinal matrix cells in our fingertips can be found deep under the skin, close to the knuckle. 90 percent of a human's nail production stems from these cells.

Unfortunately, remaining nail shards can be painful for patients. Surgery is often required to remove the fragments, as well as the germinal matrix cells responsible for their presence.

"Sometimes, these spikes can be excised with outstanding results," Goldfarb said. "Other times several surgeries are required to assure no further growth."

'I Feel Woozy'

Kemberli Thorne had the tip of her left ring finger amputated on September 24, 2022, as the result of a dog bite. Her left middle finger was also badly damaged in the attack, leading to extensive physical therapy.

"It was definitely weird getting used to it, as it's my dominant hand," she told Newsweek.

"I'm a makeup artist with my company Dusk 'Til Dawn Beauty in Central Illinois, so wedding makeup and homecoming makeup was difficult to overcome."

Unfortunately, the nail shards are painful, so she'll be having a surgical revision at the end of January.

"I'm not married yet so that's a bummer that one day someone may propose to me and I just have a nub," she said.

In the comments, Thorne explained that the animal that attacked her was a rescue dog she'd taken in after her best friend Jessica's death.

"Her dad took one and the [boyfriend] abandoned the other," she wrote. "I ended up taking her in even though I didn't want to."

Thorne had housed the dog for a year before the attack. As she has a young daughter, the dog was surrendered to animal control.

"I'm NOT one to ever give up my animals either, so it was hard," she said.

"[It] felt like mourning my best friend again, but Jessica's dad ended up adopting her back out and she's back with her sister (the other dog)."

Still, Thorne said she doesn't blame her former pet, describing the dog as a "98lb, grumpy old lady."

Some Redditors were disturbed by the image, with Teccnomancer calling it "Legitimately oddly terrifying."

"The thought of those getting caught on fabric makes me shudder," said Helenlefab.

"I feel woozy," wrote JHRChrist.

"I wanna bleach my eyes," commented EmmyWeeb.

"This post might start showing up in people's dreams/nightmares," joked wiggle_cklr.

Several users compared Thorne to "Wolverine," the mutant superhero with retractable claws from Marvel's X-Men.

Other suggested ways that Thorne could use the nail shards to her advantage.

"Can't you use it as a letter opener?" asked Dum_beat.

"Now you got a self defense weapon!" said AAAAAAAAAAAGHHHHHHHH.

"Let them grow out so you won't need to use toothpicks," advised Reymreden.

While Swimming_Marsupial commented: "That looks really useful for opening boxes."

Thorne isn't the only one to have had a nasty encounter with a canine in 2022. Some 18 students and three staff members were injured during a dog attack at a Missouri Elementary School in December, while a week earlier two "hero" boys were praised for saving their three-year-old sister from a pitbull.