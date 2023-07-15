Hot Cars, Soggy Weather on Display at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Flash and sass are on tap for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, along with a fairly sizable dose of inclement weather. The annual West Sussex festival features a number of just-debuted vehicles of style and substance designed to intrigue the senses.

The festival has had its Saturday event day cancelled - the first time in 30 years - as the result of a high wind warning. Buckets of rain fell at the event on Friday and more rain was expected on Saturday.

As part of the festivities, automakers showed off their latest fantasy car, daily driver, rally car, electric vehicle and luxury SUV creations, many debuting on the grounds during special events.

Luxury automakers like Aston Martin and Ineos added to their stables with a limited edition sports car and new truck, on display at their booths on the show grounds. Maserati, Porsche and Lamborghini also premiered fresh creations.

The Lamborghini Revuelto at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Mass market companies brought something to the table as well. Hyundai debuted its Ioniq 5 N electric sports sedan and Ford showed off the new Mustang Mach-E Rally model.

Electric carmakers have a presence at the event. Polestar took the opportunity to show off its Polestar 3 battery-electric SUV and Polestar 5 electric car dynamically for the first time.

Bespoke automaker Rolls-Royce walked the line with fresh takes on the company's Cullinan, Phanton, Ghost and Spectre on display for the first time at the event.

1 of 4

Smaller units shared their models, including the Kahn Racing Green Fintail, a take on the Range Rover SUV. Theon Design showed off its fully restored and enhanced Porsche 911 (964) based commission, ITA001.

Maserati took the opportunity to pay homage to its V8 engine by introducing two last models powered by it. The Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima have spots at the Maserati booth. Based on its top speed, the Ghibli is the current fastest internal combustion engine sedan in the world.

Automakers who didn't reveal vehicles in alignment with the festival, like MG, offered up their lineups at displays throughout the festival grounds.

Here are a few of the festival's showstoppers in detail.

1 of 5

Bentley Speed Six Continuation

The first of Bentley's Speed Six Continuation Series cars made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's not for sale. The model is an engineering development car that will be retained by Bentley, but is representative of the from-scratch car Bentley's Mulliner bespoke craftsmen will create for 12 buyers. All 12 models are already sold.

The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster concept car is based on the Mission X and 718 GT4. Porsche Cars North America

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster

The new concept car is a nod to the company's classic 356 model, but its exterior hides a modern twist. The all-electric Porsche Vision 357 Speedster is technologically based on the 718 GT4 e-Performance. Its electric motors and battery technology come from a Porsche Mission R and the chassis is straight off a 718 GT4 Clubsport.

1 of 4

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

First was the SUV. Now, there's a truck. the Quartermaster double cab pickup truck is the second INEOS model to come to market. It combines the rugged qualities of the Grenedier Station Wagon with what Ineos says is "load-lugging versatility". It's not EV, getting its power from a BMW turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (gas or diesel variants available). Ineos is currently allowing customers orders of the truck.

1 of 4

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina

A new hypercar, inspired by a family's design legacy has been born. The new Battista celebrates the career of F1 World Champion Nino Farina who was the nephew of company founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina. Just five of the models will be made, each featuring Rosso Nino paint, Glorioso Gold wheels and an '01' body side graphic.

1 of 7

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The Ford Mustang has never been a rally car. But, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is well on its way. The rally-inspired Mustang Mach-E Rally debuted at the event and will be sold to customers in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. customers can order the car this autumn. Pricing has yet to be announced.

1 of 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is more than just a rip off of the Kia EV6 GT. Though the cars share much of the same technology, this Hyundai model has its own set of performance equipment, and has been tuned to deliver a wicked good time for the driver ensuring that it follows the N brand lineage as a 'Corner Rascal' and 'Everyday Sportscar' with racetrack capability.

1 of 5

Aston Martin Valour

The Valour is a celebration of its automaker's 110th anniversary. It's a limited edition model with remarkable looks reminiscent of a vintage Vantage racer and impressive performance. The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine that is paired with a bespoke six-speed manual transmission. Production is limited to 110 units.

Lamborghini will compete from 2024 with a race-ready version of this prototype. Automobili Lamborghini

Lamborghini SC63

Lamborghini's leadership team was joined on stage by John Doonan, president of the International Motorsport Sports Association (IMSA); Andrea Piccini, a founder and team principal of Lamborghini's partner Italian race team Iron Lynx and team owner Deborah Mayer, DC Racing Solutions Ltd. founder to debut the new prototype car.

The model is the luxury Italian automaker's first hybrid endurance racing car. Race-ready versions of the prototype are expected to compete in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and in IMSA's GTP class as part of the North American Endurance Championship Endurance Cup.