Hourly Workers Left the Service Industry — What's Next?

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the most recent jobs report in early February, many celebrated that unemployment rates hit an over-50-year low.

And while these numbers are laudable, one industry has yet to see the same encouraging economic trend: hospitality. Even three years after the pandemic began, hospitality businesses remain far from their 2020 employment rates, and there are currently over 2 million unfilled positions in the industry.

Flexible work is still a new concept for many businesses, but flexibility is what workers want. All businesses — whether they create the next big app or provide guests with a great experience — need to figure out how to adapt to this new reality. If hospitality wants to bring workers back and fill millions of open jobs, I believe it is time to embrace the future of flexible work.

Flexibility Is King

To understand how to fix this problem, it's important to understand how it was created. When many hospitality businesses stopped their in-person services in 2020 and employees were sent home, many were left without much savings or a plan to provide for their families. They had no jobs and no benefits during a worldwide pandemic. They were forced to re-evaluate their livelihoods to survive, and along the way, many found different jobs in other industries that offered flexible schedules and financial stability.

While former hospitality workers may have loved their co-workers or the thrill of a dinner rush, when businesses reopened and asked them to come back, they were not willing to say goodbye to their newfound flexibility for an industry that had not prioritized their needs in the past.

How can we expect the mother who has relished being present for her child's bedtime to go back to late night shifts? Or the baker-turned-freelance writer to give up their Saturday mornings? As it turns out, we can't. McKinsey's American Opportunity Survey reported that 87% of workers would take the chance to work flexibly if offered. If you want to address staffing shortages, don't ignore this reality — a large portion of workers are not coming back until they are offered at least some degree of flexibility.

Creating a Mutually Beneficial Worker/Employer Relationship

Flexible-yet-stable jobs should not be reserved for desk workers. I believe flexible work is the future for all industries, and if the hospitality industry wants to catch up to its pre-pandemic employment levels, it should adjust accordingly.

Flexible work means that both the business and the worker have a say in how to best fulfill their needs. The business can connect with workers based on staffing needs while the workers build their own schedules based on scheduling needs or financial goals. Before repeatedly posting the same job vacancy to a traditional job board without being able to fill it, consider, "How can we easily connect with workers with the right skill and experience for this role? Can we eliminate some time-consuming and costly steps in the hiring process?" Some businesses have answered this by getting rid of interviews or formal resumes, while others have leveraged new technology to avoid posting on expensive job boards and having immediate, direct access to qualified, reliable workers.

Once an employee is hired, employers should examine how they can build a more mutually beneficial worker/employer relationship. Offering competitive compensation can help businesses attract and retain reliable employees while also providing workers with a livable wage, which, in turn, can build loyalty and trust. Employers should also work to create schedules that better align with their workers' needs and not penalize those who request flexibility. Flexible (and fairly compensated) work can be a win for all parties: Businesses gain a loyal, reliable workforce, and employees gain fair compensation and flexible hours.

Where To Start

If you're hoping to incorporate more flexibility into your business but are unsure where to start, here are three elements to consider as you assess your current staffing strategy:

1. Look to your community. Examine the staffing strategies of like-minded businesses that are having success and consider what they might be doing differently. What lessons can you learn from their approach, and how can you apply them to your business? Are there ways to be more flexible that will be compelling to workers?

2. Leverage the resources already at your disposal. The internet is an endless resource. Businesses should research online to assess what resources may already be available before trying to reinvent the wheel all on their own.

3. Talk to your current employees. Ask the employees you already work with what they need to be successful, and apply that to future staffing. What do they need more or less of? Would they encourage a friend to come work with them or send them running in the opposite direction? If you're not meeting the needs of the people you already employ, it will be much harder to meet the needs of the people you hope to employ.

Take cues from your community, look to the resources already at your disposal, and, perhaps most importantly, ask the employees who have stuck around how you can better support them. After you've done your research, try out some of the new approaches to staffing you've found. They may or may not work for your business, but you won't know until you try.

Embracing Change and Innovation

Breaking old norms and creating new ones can be scary, but if you've ever tried to work a busy brunch shift when you're down two servers and a dishwasher, you know that understaffing might be even scarier. It's important not to be afraid to innovate in order to address the problems that plague the service industry. So before you write off flexible work as a trend exclusive to those with desk jobs, take a moment to look around and consider how it might work for your business.

Although scary, change can be a good thing — and at this point, a little change might just be exactly what the hospitality industry needs.