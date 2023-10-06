House With Escape Hatch Built Into Bedroom Floor Shocks Internet—'Prepared'

A social media video giving TikTok users a sneak peek inside an escape hatch that resides in an otherwise ordinary home has stunned thousands of viewers online. The viral clip, which has been liked over 50,000 times since it was first shared to the platform on July 24, introduced audiences to a mundane St Louis property before surprising them with its unconventional bonus feature.

For starters, the bedroom door to the house's master bedroom had been protected with three deadbolt locks and a peephole. Positioned inside the bedroom was a hatch, that had been camouflaged into the room's wooden floorboards. The hatch can be lifted up by means of a small handle to reveal access by a foldable ladder into the property's basement. The discreet hatch had been covered up by a thick rug.

While the video's creator, resale expert who goes by @piyp.estatesales on TikTok, gave viewers no further update or explanation as to why such a hatch could've been installed in the home, @piyp.estatesales did suggest that the property's previous occupant may have used the hatch as either a means to vacate the house or to stay in its basement long-term.

"Dude was prepared," was all that the resale expert had written under the post.

If there exist alternative routes into and out of the basement then it was likely not being used as an escape hatch for emergencies or as a secret hiding shelter, but this has not been made clear in the TikTok video.

Despite that, since the well-lit basement looked to be nicely maintained and stocked with a variety of tools and other DIY equipment, it's possible that food could've also been stored in the spacious hideaway underneath.

A stock image of an escape hatch. A TikTok video that tours a bedroom with an escape hatch has stunned audiences across the internet. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

While the video's creator had not given any explanation as to why the outwardly ordinary house has such a bizarre interior, many TikTok users have tried to attach an explanation to the former occupant's need for the hatch. Since it was shared to the social media platform, the TikTok post has been commented on over 1,000 times by curious viewers.

One user asked: "Who use to live in this house?"

Another user added: "Any criminal activity with the previous owner?"

"Bro was prepared for the police," shared a third commenter.

"I hate to think of the reason someone needed that to keep them feeling safe," a different user said.

Another TikTok user suggested in the comments section that the reason behind the escape hatch and locks could be because the previous occupant was in witness protection.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @piyp.estatesales for comment via TikTok.

Do you have a dispute with your neighbor? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.