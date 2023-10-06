Home & Garden

House With Escape Hatch Built Into Bedroom Floor Shocks Internet—'Prepared'

By
Home & Garden Interior Design Internet TikTok

A social media video giving TikTok users a sneak peek inside an escape hatch that resides in an otherwise ordinary home has stunned thousands of viewers online. The viral clip, which has been liked over 50,000 times since it was first shared to the platform on July 24, introduced audiences to a mundane St Louis property before surprising them with its unconventional bonus feature.

For starters, the bedroom door to the house's master bedroom had been protected with three deadbolt locks and a peephole. Positioned inside the bedroom was a hatch, that had been camouflaged into the room's wooden floorboards. The hatch can be lifted up by means of a small handle to reveal access by a foldable ladder into the property's basement. The discreet hatch had been covered up by a thick rug.

@piyp.estatesales

Dude was prepared!! #prepper #defense #home #escape #estatesale #architecture #design #hiddendoor #masterbedroom #safety #ranchhome #fypシ #realestate #homedefense #escapehatch #secretroom

♬ original sound - Pennies In Your Pocket

While the video's creator, resale expert who goes by @piyp.estatesales on TikTok, gave viewers no further update or explanation as to why such a hatch could've been installed in the home, @piyp.estatesales did suggest that the property's previous occupant may have used the hatch as either a means to vacate the house or to stay in its basement long-term.

"Dude was prepared," was all that the resale expert had written under the post.

If there exist alternative routes into and out of the basement then it was likely not being used as an escape hatch for emergencies or as a secret hiding shelter, but this has not been made clear in the TikTok video.

Despite that, since the well-lit basement looked to be nicely maintained and stocked with a variety of tools and other DIY equipment, it's possible that food could've also been stored in the spacious hideaway underneath.

Hatch
A stock image of an escape hatch. A TikTok video that tours a bedroom with an escape hatch has stunned audiences across the internet. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

While the video's creator had not given any explanation as to why the outwardly ordinary house has such a bizarre interior, many TikTok users have tried to attach an explanation to the former occupant's need for the hatch. Since it was shared to the social media platform, the TikTok post has been commented on over 1,000 times by curious viewers.

One user asked: "Who use to live in this house?"

Another user added: "Any criminal activity with the previous owner?"

"Bro was prepared for the police," shared a third commenter.

"I hate to think of the reason someone needed that to keep them feeling safe," a different user said.

Another TikTok user suggested in the comments section that the reason behind the escape hatch and locks could be because the previous occupant was in witness protection.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @piyp.estatesales for comment via TikTok.

Do you have a dispute with your neighbor? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC