A social media tour of a billionaire's yacht that's kitted out with its own secret indoor swimming pool has stunned and amazed viewers across the internet.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, was shared to TikTok by Enes Yilmazer. Yilmazer is a social media whizz who regularly gives his 680,000 TikTok followers an exclusive look at the lives of the ridiculously wealthy through quick and catchy videos, mainly on TikTok.

The yacht in his recent video boasts a large indoor pool, complete with Grecian statues and fountains, hidden beneath the decks of the vessel. The yacht spurred plenty of conversation online, with many TikTokers rushing to express their confusion as to why a windowless swimming pool is necessary on a floating holiday home.

Yilmazer shared in the post that the yacht is parked at a beach club in the South of France, a glamorous spot in Europe where the rich and famous tend to gather in the summertime. He left the identity of the yacht's owner private.

The creator asked his followers: "If this was your yacht, would you rather swim in the ocean or enjoy the views from pool?"

What Do the Comments Say?

Since the video was shared on September 24 by @EnesYilmazer, the TikTok post has been liked by over 329,000 users and commented on more than 4,000 times. TikTokers haven't been too shy about sharing their thoughts and views on the mind-blowing yacht in the post's comments section.

"It looks beautiful but i just don't get point of having a pool in a yacht," one user wrote.

Another user added: "A pool inside a yacht, but we are struggling."

"Money doesn't buy you a good taste," shared a third TikToker bluntly.

A different viewer commented: "Really nice, but why do you want to be in a yacht inside a pool at the ocean with no views, I don't get it!"

A fifth TikTok user asked: "How is the pool water sustainable during rough sailing?"

