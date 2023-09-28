Travel

Internet Baffled by Indoor Pool on Billionaire's Superyacht—Without Windows

By
Travel Boats TikTok Billionaires Internet

A social media tour of a billionaire's yacht that's kitted out with its own secret indoor swimming pool has stunned and amazed viewers across the internet.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, was shared to TikTok by Enes Yilmazer. Yilmazer is a social media whizz who regularly gives his 680,000 TikTok followers an exclusive look at the lives of the ridiculously wealthy through quick and catchy videos, mainly on TikTok.

The yacht in his recent video boasts a large indoor pool, complete with Grecian statues and fountains, hidden beneath the decks of the vessel. The yacht spurred plenty of conversation online, with many TikTokers rushing to express their confusion as to why a windowless swimming pool is necessary on a floating holiday home.

@enesyilmazerla

If this was your yacht, would you rather swim in the ocean or enjoy the views from pool 🤔🛥️ || #superyachts #yachts #yachtlife #luxurylife #luxurylifestyle #yachting #billionaire

♬ sonido original - cinemaivis2049

Yilmazer shared in the post that the yacht is parked at a beach club in the South of France, a glamorous spot in Europe where the rich and famous tend to gather in the summertime. He left the identity of the yacht's owner private.

The creator asked his followers: "If this was your yacht, would you rather swim in the ocean or enjoy the views from pool?"

Superyacht
A file photo of a luxury yacht stationed in the South of France. A TikTok creator has given his followers an exclusive look inside a billionaire's yacht, but his followers aren't impressed. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since the video was shared on September 24 by @EnesYilmazer, the TikTok post has been liked by over 329,000 users and commented on more than 4,000 times. TikTokers haven't been too shy about sharing their thoughts and views on the mind-blowing yacht in the post's comments section.

"It looks beautiful but i just don't get point of having a pool in a yacht," one user wrote.

Another user added: "A pool inside a yacht, but we are struggling."

"Money doesn't buy you a good taste," shared a third TikToker bluntly.

A different viewer commented: "Really nice, but why do you want to be in a yacht inside a pool at the ocean with no views, I don't get it!"

A fifth TikTok user asked: "How is the pool water sustainable during rough sailing?"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @EnesYilmazer for comment via TikTok.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC