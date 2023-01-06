House Speaker Vote Live Updates: Round 12 of Voting Underway

At Least One McCarthy Supporter Will Miss Today's Vote

Congressman-elect Wesley Hunt, a Republican who is backing Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, will not be present for Friday's vote.

Hunt is returning to be with his family in Texas, as his wife just gave birth.

A statement released by Hunt's office acknowledged it has been a "challenging week" for the American people. Hunt said it has also been a tough week for his family.

"A few days ago, my wife Emily gave birth to our son Willie, who was born premature and spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit," Hunt said.

"Our baby boy is otherwise healthy, but there have been some medical concerns that need to be resolved. Emily had to return to the hospital due to complications, but it's not life threatening," his statement continued. "Willie needs his father and Emily needs her husband. Today, I'll be returning home to hold my son and be at my wife's side. It's my intention to get back into the fight as soon as possible."

His absence is of note as McCarthy can only afford to lose four GOP votes. So far, he's received no more than 203 in 11 rounds of voting.

McCarthy also continues facing pushback from 20 members of the House Freedom Caucus who have put forth other Republican challengers and taken votes away from the GOP leader.

Two other McCarthy supporters also expressed interest in leaving Capitol Hill ahead of Friday's vote, according to Politico. Rep. Roger Williams of Texas wanted to return home to address a family medical emergency, and Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado was feeling ill on Thursday.