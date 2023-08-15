How Anthony Richardson Compares to Peyton Manning, Past Colts Rookie QBs

Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has officially been named the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday morning.

Steichen told reporters that he made his decision after evaluating Richardson's performance in training camp and watching his game film. Gardner Minshew, who had been competing for the starting job, will serve as the backup.

"Honestly, I was shocked," Richardson said to reporters Tuesday after being named the starter. "I've been grinding, putting in the work to try to get the title, but it's not really all about the title. I'm just trying to make sure I'm ready for the team, despite being labeled as QB1, I've still got other guys in that room helping me to get to that standard. I'm forever thankful for them."

This marks the sixth straight season Indianapolis will have a new starting quarterback.

The Colts have a history over the last few decades of turning to highly drafted rookie QBs. Here's how Richardson compares, plus what he has to live up to.

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. Richardson was named the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback on Tuesday. Bryan Bennett/Getty

Richardson latest rookie QB to start for Colts

Richardson becomes the fourth Colts rookie to start at quarterback since 1990.

In the previous three cases—Jeff George (1990), Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck (2012)—Indianapolis started rookie QBs it had just selected with the first overall pick.

George started 13 games as a rookie, throwing for 2,152 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Colts went 5-7 in his starts. The former Purdue and Illinois QB finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Manning, of course, needs no introduction.

The five-time MVP had perhaps the worst season of his career as a rookie. Manning led the league in interceptions (28, a career high) while the Colts went 3-13. "The Sheriff" threw for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns to finish second in Offense Rookie of the Year voting behind Randy Moss.

When the Colts released Manning in 2012 after a series of neck operations, Luck was the highly touted top overall pick with the challenge of replacing a legend.

Luck led the Colts to 11 wins and a playoff berth as a rookie. His 4,374 yards and 23 passing touchdowns were good enough for a second-place finish in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Luck finished behind No. 2 pick Robert Griffin III and just ahead of Russell Wilson.

How will Richardson compare to recent rookies?

Leading up to the draft, Richardson's style of play and body type led to a variety of comparisons, including two frequent ones.

NFL Network and CBS Sports both listed former MVP Cam Newton as a comp for Richardson, while Pro Football Network was among the many outlets to see similarities between the University of Florida product and Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler Josh Allen.

"Dual-threat quarterback with an elite physical profile and a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a potentially high ceiling," scouting analyst Lance Zeirlein wrote in his scouting report of Richardson for NFL.com. "Richardson's frame, arm talent and mobility will demand respect as a potential first-round option. He has the ability to make plays on the move that very few of his NFL peers will be able to make."

Newton immediately broke out as a rookie, throwing for 4,051 yards, running for 706 more, and accounting for a combined 35 touchdowns on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Allen's skillset, however, needed some time to adjust to the NFL. Before he became part of the MVP conversation, Allen completed only 52.8 percent of his passes as a rookie and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10).

Richardson started for the Colts in Week 1 of the preseason. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound QB finished 7-of-12 passing for 67 yards and an interception. He is the second rookie QB in the league to be named a starter for the regular season, joining first overall pick Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers. The No. 2 pick from April's draft, C.J. Stroud, was the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans' first preseason game and is expected to be named the starter.

In his final college season with Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns, while running for 654 yards and another nine scores on the ground.

"I like the progress he's made," Steichen told reporters Tuesday. "Excited about his future and his playmaking ability that he brings this football team."