How to Ask for a Letter of Recommendation (Template Included)

Letters of recommendation from your colleagues describe your professional traits and qualifications for a position. A glowing recommendation from the right person can cement a job offer. A poor one can end the interview process.

But who should you reach out to? When is the best time to ask? And are there any hidden rules about asking for letters of recommendation?

We'll answer these questions and others to help you utilize your professional contacts and get the best recommendations from your peers and mentors.

Article summary: Employers rarely ask for letters of recommendation these days, but they do look at things like LinkedIn recommendations and references.

It's best to ask direct managers who can speak highly of your work.

Sending your resume, a brag sheet or a draft to your recommenders can help them write better assessments of your skills.

Thank you letters and gifts aren't strictly necessary, but they are polite professional courtesies when someone writes a letter of recommendation for you.

A businessman writing a letter on a wood table. Letter of recommendation writers should be former managers who can speak highly about your work experience. iStock/Getty Images Plus

Do Employers Ask for Letters of Recommendation?

"I have never had a client get a 'real letter'—they are rarely used anymore," career coach Marlo Lyons told Newsweek. However, she points out that employers still consider recommendations from job sites like LinkedIn or other professional references.

Much of the same etiquette for letters of recommendation also applies to asking for LinkedIn recommendations or references. It's still important to know these things.

Letters of recommendation may be falling out of favor among employers, but they are still popular in academia. If you are applying for an MBA or another graduate program to level up your career, many of the rules we discuss here still apply.

When Should You Ask for a Letter of Recommendation?

Choosing the right time to ask for a letter of recommendation is a balancing act. In general, though, sooner is better.

"Ask for a LinkedIn recommendation as soon as you have left a company," Lyons said. "You can also ask for a recommendation while working at a company, but savvy employers may see that as positioning to leave a company."

How to Ask for a Letter of Recommendation

Follow these steps to ask for letters of recommendation. If you come to a step that doesn't apply to your situation, move on to the next one.

1. Decide Who to Ask

"Ask any former manager who advocated for you and believed in your work," Lyons said." The best recommenders are people who know your work well and have good reason to speak highly about your performance."

What if you can't find a manager to write for you?

"You can also ask cross-functional stakeholders to whom you delivered great work," Lyons said, "or colleagues who you collaborated with on impactful projects."

If you're uncertain about who to ask, make a list of past managers or close colleagues and cross reference it against this checklist:

Were they your direct supervisor? Direct supervisors make the best recommendation writers because they have detailed knowledge about your work.

Direct supervisors make the best recommendation writers because they have detailed knowledge about your work. Did you perform well working with them? Good letters of recommendation speak to your capabilities, so you want a writer who can speak highly of your work.

Good letters of recommendation speak to your capabilities, so you want a writer who can speak highly of your work. Did you get along with this person? This goes beyond just job performance. Letter writers can also speak to your soft skills, like teamwork and communication.

Avoid these red flags for letter of recommendation writers:

Don't ask someone who has given you a negative performance review, unless they've seen you turn it around.

Don't ask distant managers or executives. They likely aren't familiar with your day-to-day work, even if you worked in their department.

Don't ask unreliable colleagues unless you must. Recruiters won't wait forever to see letters of recommendation, so avoid asking people who may not deliver on time.

2. Reach Out or Send a Formal Request

If you're friendly with this person, it's OK to reach out informally. That might involve a phone call, text, email or even asking in-person if you see each other often.

If you're reaching out to this person for the first time in a while, you should send a more formal request. Email is best here, but you could also use a professional networking platform like LinkedIn. Scroll down to our letter of recommendation request template for the best way to reach out formally.

3. Send Your Resume and a Brag Sheet

If you choose your letter writers well, they should have plenty of good things to say about you. However, they may still need reminding of all your skills and accomplishments.

Your brag sheet should list big "wins" that you experienced working with this person. Some examples:

Times you significantly increased a key performance indicator related to your job.

High praise you earned from a client or someone high up in your organization.

Times you overcame serious challenges, like a difficult client or complicated project.

If you think it will impress recruiters, you should include it on your brag sheet.

You should also send your letter writers copies of your resume. This reminds them of exactly when you worked together. The skills you list on your resume also give them things to write about.

4. Follow Up Before the Due Date

You know how busy your former managers can get. They can easily put your letter of recommendation lower down on the priority list and forget about it as work piles up.

Don't be nervous about checking up on your letter writers. They agreed to recommend you because they want to help. As long as you're polite, it's completely appropriate to send out gentle reminders leading up to the due date.

If you decide to reach out with a reminder, do it earlier—a week or two in advance is best. That shows your contact that you respect their time.

5. Send a Thank You Letter

It's always polite to thank your recommenders. Send them a thank you message using the same channel you originally reached out on.

It doesn't have to be formal. A simple thank you and a reminder that you're available to recommend them if they ever need it.

Sending gifts to your letter writers is polite but not required. Ask yourself if you have a close enough relationship with this person for a gift to be appropriate.

How to Get the Best Letters of Recommendation

Glowing letters of recommendation don't just depend on your writers. There are things you can do—as you ask for the letter and throughout your career—to get the best possible recommendation.

Ask People Who Know You Well

There are two reasons for this. First, these people know your skills and accomplishments. They can write about them extensively.

Second, these people like you. They want you to succeed and have more motivation to highlight your achievements and present the best recommendations they can.

Be a Proactive and Engaged Employee

One of the best ways to get good letters of recommendation is to do good work.

Take the initiative on projects in your workplace. Demonstrate to your managers that you're interested in the work and you have the skills to excel.

If you're an excellent employee, your managers will have plenty to say when they write letters of recommendation.

Write an Outline or Draft

"I always tell clients to write a first draft for the recommender," Lyons said. "This will give you an opportunity to align the recommendation to the skill set needed in the job descriptions for the jobs you want as well as provide the recommender an idea of what you are looking for."

Giving a draft to your recommenders isn't necessary, but it can reduce their workload. Even if they decide to scrap the draft, the accomplishments and skills you mention in it give them an idea about the things you want highlighted.

"Finally, writing a draft will allow you to ensure that each recommender covers different skills and capabilities which will provide a well-rounded recommendation section," Lyons said.

Letter of Recommendation Request Template

Use this template to get started writing a formal email asking for a letter of recommendation. Make sure to fill in the brackets with information specific to your situation.

Dear [recommender's name], I hope this email finds you well. If you're willing, I'd appreciate it if you could write a letter of recommendation for my application to [job title and company]. I enjoyed working with you as a [job title] at [company] from [year you started to year you left]. I think our experience together makes you an excellent person to speak about my abilities and accomplishments. If you're comfortable doing this, please let me know and I will send along a copy of my resume and a list of my achievements to guide your writing. Thank you, [Your name and contact information]

Letter of Recommendation FAQs

Here are some other common questions about letters of recommendation:

How Do I Ask for a Last-Minute Letter of Recommendation?

It's not ideal, but it does sometimes happen that you need a letter of recommendation with a quick turnaround.

In this event, it's best to ask someone you know well, who is more understanding of your situation. This person will also be more motivated to write quickly.

You can also avoid the embarrassment of asking for a last-minute letter by collecting LinkedIn recommendations as soon as you leave a position, like Lyons suggests.

If you do ask for a last-minute letter of recommendation, it's more important than ever to send a thank you note. A gift will also show your appreciation for the letter writer's quick work.

Can I Ask My Professor for a Letter of Recommendation?

It depends. If you need a letter of recommendation for an academic program, a professor is ideal or even required.

However, professors should not be your first choice for professional letters of recommendation. The only exception might be a professor whose work with you closely resembles the profession you're applying to. For example, if you worked as a research assistant in a professor's lab and you're applying for lab technician work.

Professors are also an acceptable choice if you're applying for entry-level jobs with no experience. They can speak to your soft skills and, in some cases, technical skills relevant to the job.

Can I Ask Friends or Family for Letters of Recommendation?

Do not ask people whose only relationship to you is being your friend or family member. They don't have first-hand experience with you as a professional.

If you're friends with your colleagues or you work with a family member, it's OK to ask them for a letter of recommendation in their capacity as your co-worker. However, make sure they keep their letter strictly professional and speak only to your abilities in the workplace.

Good letters of recommendation can help secure your dream job. Read more about building your professional network so your contacts can write excellent letters on your behalf.