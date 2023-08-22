U.S.

How California Reservoir Water Levels Changed After Hilary

By
U.S. California Tropical Storm Flooding Drought

Many of California's reservoir water levels are above their historical average only days after Tropical Storm Hilary battered the state with heavy rainfall.

The tropical storm landed in California on Sunday after hitting the Mexican peninsula of Baja California over the weekend. The storm caused substantial flooding in Los Angeles before moving further inland, where overwhelming flooding hit the desert city of Palm Springs. Death Valley National Park—which usually receives about two inches of rain per year—closed Sunday due to flooding.

Some drought-stricken areas such as Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona benefitted from the onslaught of rain, but many of California's reservoirs' water levels were already above their historical averages after a wet winter and 14 atmospheric rivers—a long, narrow band of water vapor—dumped massive amounts of rain on the state.

In past years, Tropical Storm Hilary's rainfall predictions would be welcome news, especially as California suffered from a years-long drought. However, last winter already supplemented many of the state's parched lakes and reservoirs and eased the state's devastating drought.

Cachuma Lake, January 2023
Cachuma Lake, located near Santa Ynez, California, pictured above on January 20, 2023. Despite an onslaught of rain, Tropical Storm Hilary appeared to not have impacted the lake's water levels very much. George Rose/Getty

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter previously told Newsweek that few, if any, lakes in the area need help from the rain. A map of California's largest reservoirs reiterated that fact, with most of the reservoirs already operating at above-average levels before the storm.

The map, which was compiled by the California Department of Water Resources, showed that Tropical Storm Hilary didn't add much to the reservoirs' water levels. Southern California was hit with the brunt of the storm, and despite the full reservoirs in that region, water levels have mostly remained stable or declined.

"A lot of the reservoirs are pretty full as it is," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines told Newsweek. "When they're really low and you get a lot of rain, they tend to rise pretty quickly."

Castaic Lake, located 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, is operating at 93 percent full, which is 110 percent of its historical average. The chart shows that the lake has leveled off since its severe rise in the spring, and water levels have since started a slow decline.

Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County tells a similar story. The lake is operating at 137 percent of its historical average, according to the data, but the lake has since leveled off since its steep increase in the spring. Kines said that although Cachuma Lake is in southern California, it didn't receive as much rain during the storm as other southern California reservoirs.

However, Diamond Valley Lake in Hemet, California, is operating at 106 percent of its historical average and water levels are still rising. The lake is at 79 percent of its total capacity.

A graph from the California Department of Water Resources shows that Diamond Valley Lake's rise in the spring months wasn't as steep as other reservoirs in the state. The lake has steadily been rising ever since, although it didn't appear that Tropical Storm Hilary had a substantial impact on the lake's water levels.

Kines said rain still impacted the reservoirs, although not as severely as if the water levels had been low.

He added that it could take several days for Tropical Storm Hilary's influence to be reflected in the water level charts, given the rain that falls at higher elevations and then makes its way to the reservoirs.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC