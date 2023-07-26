How to Harness Your Impostor Syndrome as a Superpower in Your Career

No matter who you are or what you've achieved, at some point you'll likely experience impostor syndrome. Even Michelle Obama and Albert Einstein have confessed to feeling like frauds. But why would such accomplished individuals feel undeserving of their success? This gnawing uncertainty is the root of impostor syndrome.

More than just a fear of failure or of being incompetent, it's a sense of getting away with something — and being found out. While this can sometimes feel overwhelming, it comes with a silver lining. If channeled correctly, it can be a career superpower that fuels your motivation to learn, grow, and adapt.

From Dirty Secret to Secret Weapon

The phrase "fake it till you make it" has become synonymous with impostor syndrome — and also just another cliche. To those who suffer from impostor syndrome, there's nothing "fake" about it. The sense of not being good enough for the success that one has achieved is painfully real. But what if rather than sublimating this pain, we could leverage it to motivate us to learn and grow?

Think of it this way: we tend to compare ourselves to others and value their achievements and success over our own. This can be a bad thing if we let it decrease our motivation. But what if we could flip this perspective on its head? Instead of allowing comparison to bring us down and make us feel inferior, we could use it as a goal to strive towards, a bar to reach and surpass.

This shift in perspective can turn comparison into a driver of success. If we learn to honor our own journey and remind ourselves that we have our own paths, marked by personal growth, learning, and accomplishments, comparison becomes a compass that we can use to find and navigate success.

It Gives You Structure Where Others Lack It

Impostor syndrome can often make you feel overwhelmed, especially when you're faced with a big and important project. This can make the task seem even more intimidating. One of the best ways to combat this is by giving yourself a clear structure. Instead of looking at the entire task as a huge mountain that you need to climb, break it down into smaller parts or steps. Think of it as taking a long journey — instead of focusing on the distance you need to travel, concentrate on the next step in front of you.

Creating a plan gives you a clear roadmap to follow. Instead of feeling like you have to juggle everything at once, you can tackle each piece systematically, one at a time. This reduces the chances of feeling lost or overwhelmed, providing you with a sense of direction and purpose.

When impostor syndrome strikes, reflect, make a plan, and break it down into actionable steps. It's a simple strategy that can make even the hardest tasks manageable — and the greatest challenges feel like opportunities.

'Impostors' Are More Empathetic

Empathy is the foundation of a work culture that encourages open communication and respect. From my experience dealing with impostor syndrome, I've learned how important it is to have empathy for others and myself. It serves as a reminder that we're all humans that make mistakes and need support. When we recognize our own faults and weak points, we're more open to hearing others' feedback.

When you're comparing yourself to others and dealing with self-doubt, you understand the importance of acknowledging the struggles of others. Leading with kindness and empathy allows you to create support systems that proactively foresee cultural and mental challenges in your organization. Impostor syndrome can help us develop these essential leadership traits to create a work culture that's more understanding, supportive, and proactive.

Overcoming the Fear of Being Found Out

In the early 2000s, I got a call that changed my career forever. I was offered the opportunity to be on the cover of Forbes magazine in Hungary, accompanied by a feature interview. I had just sold my company, which was Hungary's biggest tech deal at that time. The plan was to dive into deep conversations about human resources, tech, and business negotiations.

As the news sunk in, I felt the familiar twinge of impostor syndrome creeping up on me. Sure, I considered myself somehow prepared, but being a part of Forbes magazine? That seemed like a whole different league. As an introvert, I knew I was in for a challenge dealing with the overwhelming feelings that this represented.

Looking back, it might seem silly, but the fear of looking foolish was a big push for me. It motivated me to learn more, practice harder, and prepare myself for the big moment. Once I understood that I was the one who could shape the perception, I found the strength to face my fears — and became more successful than ever.

From Zero to Hero

The big takeaway: stop trying to overcome impostor syndrome and channel it instead. It can become a powerful catalyst for personal and professional growth.

Impostor syndrome often acts as a confirmation bias where we perceive ourselves as others might view us, especially when it resonates with our self-doubt. By recognizing the essence of it, we can transform this self-doubt to fuel our ambition and introspect for improvement.

As a leader, creating a support system in our organization is crucial. This can counteract the negative effects of self-perception and reinforce an environment for open communication.

It's time to see impostor syndrome in a new light. By acknowledging and learning about its psychological roots, we can use it as a step towards self-improvement and growth.