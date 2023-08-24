News

How Hilary Changed California's Drought

By
News Drought Tropical Storm Flooding California

Tropical Storm Hilary brought flash floods, heavy rains and even changed the landscape of some desert communities in California, but there's also good news after the storm.

The storm landed in California on Sunday after hitting the Mexican peninsula of Baja California over the weekend. The storm caused substantial flooding in Los Angeles before moving further inland, where overwhelming flooding hit the desert city of Palm Springs. Death Valley National Park—which usually receives about one inch of rain per year—closed Sunday due to flooding.

Not only did the storm supplement drought-parched reservoirs like Lake Mead in Nevada, it also almost eliminated California's drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor Map showed that more than 93 percent of California is now free from drought, a nearly 20 percent increase over last week. The map is released each Thursday, meaning this is the first time Hilary's impact can be seen. The most recent drought map includes data through August 22.

Storm Hilary California
Vehicles drive through floodwaters following heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary on August 21, 2023, in Thousand Palms, California. The storm had significant impact on California's drought situation. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

California has battled a years-long drought that severely depleted the state's reservoirs and spurred wildfire risk by providing ample amounts of dry fuel. Above-average precipitation in the winter, including 14 atmospheric rivers that pummeled the state with rain, drastically changed the situation.

As spring arrived, some areas still battled drought, specifically in southern California, which received the brunt of Hilary's rainfall, improving drought conditions for the region.

Now, only 1.38 percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought, which the U.S. Geological Survey described as stunting pasture growth and causing landscaping and gardens to require earlier irrigation. Regions experiencing the drought are the northwestern tip of Del Norte County in northern California and the southeastern tip of San Bernardino County and an eastern swath of Riverside County, both in southern California.

Use the scale below to compared California's drought conditions before and after Tropical Storm Hilary.

There are five classifications of drought—abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought. Six percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, mostly the northern and southeastern parts. Abnormally dry conditions can stunt crop germination.

Newsweek reached out to AccuWeather by email for comment.

The drought monitor map told a radically different story this time last year when none of California was free from drought and 16.5 percent battled exceptional drought. Exceptional drought is the most severe classification on the map that can cause exceptional and widespread crop losses, fallowed fields, extensive wildfires, poor air quality and widespread water shortages.

The last time California was almost entirely free from drought in late August was in 2019.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC