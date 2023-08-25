How I Turned Despair Over Lost Abortion Rights Into Action

Sometimes, despair can be a catalyst for change. Not that I realized that on June 24, 2022, when millions of us across the United States were in collective mourning over the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the law that made access to abortion a right across the country for nearly 50 years.

It's true that many Americans cheered the divisive ruling. But I felt sick to my core.

And yet ironically, it was my grief at this mass disempowerment of women that inspired in me the power to make one of the most important decisions of my life: to create a totally secure method of tracking reproductive cycles.

Here is the story of that creation, and what it has meant to me:

Abortion rights demonstrators rally to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization case in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was at dawn on the last day of a family vacation that I found out about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. A large group of us—my parents, my brother, sister-in-law and their children, and my husband and I—had rented a house near one of my favorite places in the world: Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

I was up before the sun had even crested the horizon and was making breakfast for the children with my brother Ben. As we waited for the coffee to brew, he started scrolling through the news on his phone. Suddenly he stopped, gave me a long look, and said, "Anna, Roe v, Wade has been overturned."

Even though I—and the whole world—knew it was coming, the news knocked me sideways.

There I was, still in my PJs, groggy and uncaffeinated as the sun rose over the dunes, and the worst had happened. I couldn't speak for an hour.

First my sister-in-law and then my mother woke up and came into the kitchen. We told them the news. The three of us cried, both together and separately. We knew what we were witnessing was nothing less than the ripping away of rights we'd taken for granted for decades.

We were about to return to Georgia, a state poised to trigger a so-called "heartbeat law"—legislation that bars abortions after six weeks. At six weeks, many women don't even know they're pregnant.

Women will die as they are forced to turn to unlicensed providers or proceed with dangerous pregnancies, I thought. Families will suffer.

I was also heartbreakingly aware that the future would now look different for my daughter. What will her adolescence be like, I wondered. Will contraceptives even be available then? Will she get the education about her reproductive health that will help her manage her body? Not likely.

All of this made me suddenly desperate to speak out, to join my voice to those of others and scream a collective "No!" But the children were small and needed us, so we weren't able to go to any of the many rallies pulled together by San Franciscans in the wake of the ruling.

This desire to speak out—to reclaim agency over my life—only grew in the weeks following our return from holiday. It's maddening to want to do something and not know how to begin.

Thankfully, just as I was hitting peak frustration, inspiration struck.

Using Technology to Safeguard Freedom

My husband and I were at a restaurant to celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary and our conversation turned to the Roe decision. It turned out he was feeling every bit as frustrated as I was. And since he is the CEO of a blockchain venture studio, Thesis, and a strong believer in the power of that technology to safeguard freedom and privacy, he immediately asked if there was any way we could use decentralization to protect women from the state.

"We don't even have a period tracker that's safe," I said. "We should start there."

As soon as the words were out of my mouth, the idea took on weight and shape in my head. We spent the rest of the evening with our heads together, back-of-the-napkin brainstorming the application that has since become Embody.

Tracking your monthly reproductive cycle may seem like an unimportant exercise to those who do not menstruate. But as someone who had only recently been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a debilitating and heritable hormone-linked condition, I knew first-hand how important it is to understand and work with your body's rhythms.

Tracking the phases of my cycle has helped me manage symptoms that were, at their peak, so severe they forced me to give up my job as a part-time special education teacher.

For half of the month, every month, I'd become listless, irritable, hopeless. Then those feelings would pass and I'd kick into overdrive, trying to pick up the pieces and move ahead. Then the cycle would start again. Work, relationships, even parenthood—everything I loved most about my life began to seem overwhelming.

Following my 2020 diagnosis, I gradually regained control of my body and my life, helped by a process called cycle syncing: the practice of adjusting your diet, exercise, and self-care routine to the hormonal phases of your menstrual cycle.

I also discovered that my mother and my grandmother had both suffered with similar symptoms, and that my grandmother, too, had recorded her symptoms in a journal in an effort to restore her equilibrium.

No Data Collection in Embody App

Tens of millions of women around the world now use digital versions of my grandmother's journal to manage hormone-related disorders, help with pregnancy planning, or simply to adapt their lifestyles to the ebb and flow of their hormones.

But with the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in a growing number of U.S. states, there was now the potential that such reproductive data could turn from a helpful tool into a weapon—one that could be used against women in courts of law.

Data privacy experts around the world warned us to stop using trackers, pointing out the risks inherent in giving any central organization power over such sensitive data, which could be released by hackers, sold to third parties, or subpoenaed by prosecutors.

I realized that what the world needed was an app that would allow users to develop body literacy but that would never, ever lose, sell or share data with authorities, no matter the pressure placed on its creators. I also knew the best way to make that happen: not to collect that data in the first place.

That was the starting point for Embody.

I set about building a team of menstruators who shared my visceral belief in the importance of privacy in a post-Roe world. We embedded security into the business model—offering users privacy by default. This means they don't have to turn on a special setting or tick or untick a box.

Most health monitoring apps cannot function without collecting user data centrally, so there is no way to guarantee its total safety. When people use Embody, their data is stored locally. We will never share sensitive data because we can't.

This means everyone with a menstrual cycle can understand and work with their bodies while retaining control over their data—forever.

From the start, though, Embody has been far more than a business for me.

It has been an act of re-empowerment—my way to help menstruators regain agency over their bodies in a world where abortion rights are no longer guaranteed.

Anna Hall is the founder of Embody, a menstruation cycle app that is private by default.