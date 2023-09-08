News

How Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Are Faring One Year On—'They Are Thriving'

By
One of Queen Elizabeth II's royal relatives has provided fans with an update on the late monarch's famous corgis, one year after her death at the age of 96.

Elizabeth owned two of the dogs at the time of her death, named Sandy and Muick, and had been given them as a gift during the COVID-19 pandemic by her son, Prince Andrew.

Following her death the dogs were inherited by Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, who lives with the prince at a large property in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and Corgis
Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, April 28, 2022, and one of the late monarch's corgis photographed on the day of her state funeral, September 19, 2022. The corgis were inherited by Prince Andrew's wife, Sarah Ferguson. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram on September 8, the first anniversary since the queen's passing, Fergie posted a photograph of the dogs as they are today.

"As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen," she wrote.

"She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC