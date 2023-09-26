How to Reject a Job Offer

The job search process can be grueling. From tailoring your resume to wrestling with application forms, waiting patiently for feedback, preparing for interviews, even completing assignments, it takes a monumental amount of time and effort to navigate the hiring process.

Employers are in the driving seat when it comes to choosing a candidate, but that doesn't mean it's a done deal. Interviewing works both ways and deciding how to respond to a job offer is a pivotal decision.

So, what should you do next if you're poised to reject a job offer? In this article, we'll delve into how to decline a role without undermining your professional reputation.

Young professionals shaking hands after a meeting. It's crucial to leave a good impression even when you're rejecting a job offer; you may find better-aligned opportunities at the company in the future. Poike / Getty Images

Be Clear About Your Decision

Sometimes while we're pursuing a job opportunity, the interview process reveals a component that's far from perfect.

Maybe the compensation is too low, the location is wrong, the title isn't right, the responsibilities aren't compelling, the company culture is concerning or maybe you have a competing offer from elsewhere.

Whatever the reason, it's important to be clear on your reasons and resolute about your decision before you respond to an offer.

Clarify Your Priorities

If you're feeling conflicted, the first thing is to clarify your "must-haves" for your next role—what your non-negotiables are. Write these down as a short list. This may include earning a certain amount, receiving a specific title or working within a designated location.

Next, write down your list of "nice-to-haves." These will be components to a role that may sweeten a deal but are not a top priority. This may include certain benefits or working within an organization of a specific size, whether that's global, mid-size or a startup.

Next, think about any components to a role that would be a "deal breaker" for you. These are components you absolutely cannot accommodate. This may include certain salary thresholds, titles or a scope of work you want to avoid.

Take a long look at your list. In addition to compensation, title, location and responsibilities, think about additional decision-making factors that are important to you, such as:

Your potential for growth

The company's culture

Your goals for the next five years

The company's performance and reputation

Working through this exercise will then allow you to compare what you know about the job you've been offered against your list of must-haves, nice-to-haves, deal-breakers and decision-making factors.

How does your offer stack up? Does it tick the most important boxes? Is there something key that's missing? And how do you feel about the offer? Are you excited or sad? Adamant or apprehensive?

In Think Like a Bread-Winner, author and financial expert Jennifer Barrett outlines the "settle for more" concept. This approach asks you to imagine the future you really want and then consciously remove the barriers that stand in the way.

If the job offer you've received is a compromise that will hold you back versus propel you forward, don't settle for less. To make your future a reality, you must become comfortable with saying no to anything that does not support your vision.

If you've come to the realization that the offer doesn't align with your priorities, this clarity will allow you to take action. When you've decided to pass, this is how to decline a role with tact and professionalism.

How to Write a Job Offer Rejection

Politely rejecting a job offer is the best way to keep the door open for future opportunities. Here's what you should do when rejecting a job:

1. Be Respectful

From start to finish, leave a positive impression on the prospective employer, even if you're declining an opportunity. Professional reputations matter. There may be other opportunities at that company in the future.

2. Be Prompt

If the offer letter doesn't provide a deadline date for an acceptance, ask the hiring manager to provide a time frame. In addition to anticipating next steps for the new role, the prospective employer will have other candidates on standby waiting to hear the outcome.

Any holdups may result in the employer losing other viable candidates. When you've made the decision, act promptly to avoid any unnecessary delays for the hiring team.

3. Say 'Thank You'

Even if you're turning it down, express your thanks for the offer and share a compliment about the company. It's best practice to decline with good grace; you never know when paths will cross again with someone who was part of the hiring team.

4. Give a Reasonable Reason

When you decline an offer you should explain why, but keep the reason centered on you, versus someone else. If the real reason has the potential to cause offense, use tact when framing your explanation.

For example, if you're feeling underwhelmed about the company's mission, compensation or the role in general, you don't have to convey that specifically. Instead, you can explain that the opportunity does not align with your next steps.

5. Be Concise

If you're turning down an offer, it's not necessary to rehash the pros and cons behind your decision. Be succinct, direct and polite. You do not have to give the hiring team or recruiter a complete account of your short-term or long-term goals, or any additional mitigating factors.

Here's an example of how to put this approach into practice:

"It has been great to learn more about this position. After careful consideration, I am unable to accept this offer because the opportunity is not the best fit for my current priorities. Thank you for extending the offer, I enjoyed meeting with the team, and it has been a pleasure working with you throughout this process."

How to Choose the Channel of Communication

If you're unsure of whether to make a phone call to reject the offer or if you should share the decision via email, be prepared to do both. Start by considering how the offer was extended to you. Did you receive a phone call followed by an email? If so, reach back out to the recruiter or hiring manager using the same approach.

If you're anxious about explaining your decision over the phone, jot down your explanation in bullets and practice saying it out loud before you make the call. Avoid allowing apprehension to get in the way of completing the task.

You don't want to create the perception of ghosting the hiring team. Employers are fully aware that candidates may not accept a job offer. Be at peace with your decision and get it done as swiftly as possible.

Moving Forward Gracefully

If you find yourself ruminating over your decision even when you know it's the right one, consider the rejection you're making as a redirection. Both you and the prospective employer will be moving towards something that's better suited for both parties.

Take solace in the fact that if you handle the rejection the right way, you can still leave a positive impression even when your answer is "no."

About the Author

Octavia Goredema is an award-winning career coach at Twenty Ten Agency, author of Prep, Push, Pivot, and host of the Audible Original series How to Change Careers with Octavia Goredema. You can learn more about Octavia's work at octaviagoredema.com.