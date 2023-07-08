How to Ask for a Raise in 7 Steps

Asking your boss for a pay raise can be anxiety-inducing, but that doesn't mean you should wait six months to a year for your next performance review. Especially if you have the data to back up why you deserve a salary increase.

Here are seven steps to asking for a raise at work, plus advice on how much you should ask for and the best time to start the conversation.

7 Steps to Asking for a Raise

Stock image of two people shaking hands. When negotiating a raise, it's a good idea to have the discussion in person. Wasan Tita/Getty

1. Research What a Competitive Salary Is for Your Job Title

Start by finding out how your current salary compares to the average salary of similar roles at other companies. It's valid to ask for a raise if you're underpaid, but you need evidence to back it up.

Indeed recommends using a salary calculator to find the average pay for your job title based on your location. Sites like Glassdoor or Salary.com can help you find the salary range for your role as well.

You can also review job postings on LinkedIn, even if you aren't actively searching for a new job. This will help you determine the current market value of your skill set.

2. Rehearse What You Want to Say

Write a script and practice it prior to meeting with your manager. Robin Ducot, CTO at Momentive, told Built In that it's helpful to practice important talking points to ease anxiety. Even if you get nervous, you'll have your key points memorized.

When writing your script, keep things direct. Open by stating that you'd like to discuss your salary and then pivot to specific reasons why you deserve a raise plus examples.

Here are some ideas on how to structure your script:

Thank your manager for meeting with you

Clearly state that you'd like to discuss your salary

Walk through your recent accomplishments and their impact (be as specific as possible)

Provide a suggested salary increase and cite your sources

Leave room for follow-up questions

3. Schedule a Meeting

Once you have a script, Career Sidekick recommends meeting with your manager in person (or via video call if you work remotely).

A salary negotiation should be a discussion, which can be difficult to do via email. Schedule the meeting ahead of time and ensure it's clear that you plan to discuss your performance.

You don't need to come out and explicitly say "I want to meet to discuss my pay." But you can mention that you'd like to discuss your "recent performance and accomplishments."

4. Prove Your Value to the Company

When you meet with your manager, thoroughly describe your accomplishments and how they impacted the company. Be convincing about why you deserve a raise.

The most important part is to be as specific as possible, according to Indeed. Provide numbers and data whenever you can.

You could say, "I exceeded my sales goals." But it's much more powerful to say, "I generated 1,000 additional leads this quarter, which resulted in $20,000 in new business."

This is also a good time to describe how your responsibilities have expanded during your time of employment. Are you in charge of tasks that weren't originally part of your job description? Did you start managing direct reports?

Tip: Create a document to keep track of your achievements over time. This way, you won't forget the impactful things you did six months or a year ago.

5. Answer Follow-Up Questions

At this point in the conversation, Indeed cautions that you should expect follow-up questions. Even if your boss does want to give you a raise, they might want to know where you got your information on the average market rate for your position.

Give as much detail as possible—this will help your boss make a case to the parties that need to approve the raise.

You also might need to expand more on your impact on the company. Be confident and clearly walk through the facts and figures.

6. Negotiate Your Raise

If your manager is on board, now is the time to negotiate. Negotiating your pay can be nerve-racking, so Glassdoor recommends having a specific number in mind before the meeting.

Ask for a number that's a bit higher than what you want, but still reasonable. Ensure this number aligns with the salary research you presented, though.

However, it's perfectly reasonable to hold your ground in a respectful way. Let's say you currently make $70,000 and ask for a $10,000 raise based on your research.

If your employer counters with a $5,000 raise, you don't need to accept immediately. Show them you're flexible—but still value yourself and your skills—by countering with something closer to your original offer (perhaps $7,500 instead of $10,000).

7. Send Your Request in Writing

After you end the discussion with your boss, you should submit your raise request in writing, according to the career website Zippia. This helps formally document the process.

Send a follow-up email to your boss thanking them for their time and summarizing what you spoke about.

Your boss will likely share this information with human resources and other parties who may need to approve your request, so be as specific as possible.

Bonus Step: What Not to Say When Asking for a Raise

It's best to be factual and focus on performance when asking for a raise, BestColleges advises. Steer clear of emotions or personal problems that don't have to do with work performance.

Here are some things you should not say during the conversation, for example:

"I deserve a raise because I've been here for X years"

"If I don't get a raise, I'm leaving the company"

"I need more money to save up for a house/pay my rent"

"X coworker makes more money than I do"

These are valid frustrations, but they have nothing to do with your work performance. Build a compelling case instead of airing out your complaints.

Mentioning your personal finances or bringing up coworkers will come across as unprofessional and will probably make your manager uncomfortable—which won't help you in the long run.

Tip: Avoid filler words and phrases like "I feel like," "I just," "kind of," and "might." Be direct and don't minimize your accomplishments.

How Much of a Raise Should You Ask for?

Annual pay increases in the United States are projected to hit 4.6 percent in 2023, according to a 2022 Salary Budget Planning Report. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't aim for a higher figure.

Depending on the reasons you asked for a raise, Business News Daily recommends asking for between a 10 percent to 20 percent bump.

The higher you ask for, though, the better your reasoning should be. For example, "I haven't gotten a raise in a year" isn't a valid reason to ask for a 20 percent raise.

But if you permanently took on more senior responsibilities without a promotion or increased pay, that's a bit more compelling.

When Is the Best Time to Ask for a Raise?

You don't need to wait until your next performance evaluation to ask for a raise. But you should use common sense.

Be mindful of the time of year your company typically gives raises or salary adjustments. If your last raise was just a few months ago, it may not be the most professional to ask for one again right away (unless you're seriously considering a better job offer from another company).

However, it can be a good idea to broach the subject a month or two before your company typically gives raises. That way, you can influence your boss's initial decision rather than try to change their mind later.

If your company doesn't give annual raises, here are some good times you can ask your boss for a raise, according to BestColleges:

After a positive performance review

After you complete a major project or take on new responsibilities

If it's been a year or more since your last raise

If you got a job offer from another company

If the company is doing well financially

Avoid asking for a raise during times of financial insecurity for your company. If people in your company have experienced pay decreases or even layoffs, it's not wise to ask for a raise.

If you're seriously worried about the future of your job or your company, though, it may be a signal to begin searching for a new job.

Should I Tell My Boss I Got Another Job Offer?

It's usually best to keep your job search under the radar until you get a formal offer unless you're confident that your boss would support you in finding better opportunities internally.

Evaluate your relationship with your boss before saying something you regret, David Pinkley, founder and CEO of the Career Sage, told The Muse.

But once you get an offer for a higher salary than your current role, it's time to bring it up to your manager and make a decision.

If you feel the new role is best for you, simply put in your notice. But if money is your primary motivator for accepting a new job, you can try to use the offer as leverage at your current company.

Follow the same steps covered above, but also use the new offer to negotiate a higher salary for your current position.

Keep in mind that this is a delicate conversation. You want to be honest but keep things respectful. Indeed recommends maintaining good relationships with coworkers even if you decide to resign. You'll likely need references for future roles, so don't burn any bridges at your current company.

Even if your company can't offer you more money and you decide to part ways, it's wise to leave on good terms. Who knows, you may even come back to the company at a later date.

Next Steps After Asking for a Raise

After you ask your boss for a raise, give them some time to review your written request and escalate it to the right people.

If you don't hear back after a week, follow up to check on their decision. If you do get the raise—congrats!

And if you don't, try not to be discouraged. You took the initiative to ask for what you wanted and reminded your manager of your value. If you're a top performer and they don't want to lose you, they may even try to give you a raise after your next performance review.

BestColleges recommends trying to negotiate for non-monetary perks as well, like flexible working hours or additional vacation days.

Moving forward, keep your manager in the loop regarding any efforts you're putting in toward improvement. For example, let them know if you take on new responsibilities or enroll in a course to improve your current skill set.

In the meantime, use this conversation as an opportunity to ask your manager for feedback on how you can improve so you can get a raise or promotion in the future.