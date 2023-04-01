How Trump Will Turn Himself In

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in New York for his arraignment on multiple counts related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

According to his campaign, Trump will fly to New York on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower.

After the arraignment, he will return to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has revealed details about how he plans to travel to New York for his arraignment on Tuesday following his indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan.

Trump, who is originally from New York, now resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and will have to travel to Manhattan in order to face the charges against him.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the former president who was being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into an illegal hush money payment of $130,000 paid by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair and maintains his innocence in the case.

New York prosecutors this month claimed that the payment to Daniels might be considered a campaign violation and also found that The Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses. It's against state law in New York for companies to misclassify the nature of expenses. This could lead to a misdemeanor charge, which would become a felony if the misclassification took place in order to cover up another crime.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump's campaign has revealed details about how he plans to travel to New York for his arraignment on Tuesday following his indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

According to Trump's campaign, he'll spend this weekend at Mar-a-Lago and is expected to keep his usual schedule, which reportedly involves dinner on the club's patio with his family and could feature golf.

Trump's campaign also said that the former president will leave Mar-a-Lago at around midday on Monday in order to travel New York via his private plane. Once in the city, Trump will spend the night in his penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan before traveling to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. Trump's arraignment will reportedly take place at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A CNN report on Friday suggested that other court cases previously scheduled to take place at the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday could be postponed, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

If other cases are adjourned before Trump is scheduled to be arraigned, it would likely reduce the number of people in and around the courthouse. However, there will almost certainly be a significant media presence outside the court.

One of Trump's lawyers, Joe Tacopina, has said the former president will not be handcuffed on Tuesday.

"The president will not be put in handcuffs," Tacopina told ABC's Good Morning America on Friday. "As far as a mugshot's concerned, perp walk, as I said, I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him. But I think this is a different situation. It is a lot of groups involved here and I don't think they're going to allow this to become a circus, as much as humanly possible."

It is understood that Trump will be released following his arraignment and his campaign indicated that he plans to return to Florida.

Meanwhile, details of the charges brought by the grand jury against Trump remain sealed, but CNN reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the case, that he's facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

No public campaign events are scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, but according to his campaign, Trump will be "back at it" on Wednesday.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.