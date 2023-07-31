Video Showing How to Turn X Logo Back to Twitter Bird on iPhone Goes Viral

A video showing Apple iPhone users how to replace Twitter's new X logo with the app's old bluebird emblem has gone viral.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Belinduh Pyne, an Australian content creator and self-described political commentator, took followers through a step-by-step guide showing them how to replace the new logo.

"I refuse to have the X app icon on my iPhone so I changed it back to the Twitter bird icon. And I'm going to show you how to change it too," she wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, Pyne says users should start by going to Google and saving one of the many Twitter bluebird logos that still exist online to their iPhone.

A video showing iPhone users how to switch back to Twitter's original bluebird logo from X has gone viral. Donato Fasano/Getty

Then open Shortcuts on the iPhone, click the "+" symbol in the top right-hand corner, click "Open App" and click the "Unload" button on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

From there, users simply click on "Add to Home Screen." They then need to click on the icon picture on the "home screen name and icon" before selecting the image chosen earlier and editing the shortcut name from "X" to "Twitter."

I refuse to have the X app icon on my iPhone so I changed it back to the Twitter bird icon. And I’m going to show you how to change it too: pic.twitter.com/DK6okt7pPD — Belinduh Pyne (@belinduhpyne) July 30, 2023

So far, Pyne's video has been watched over 650,000 times, earning just over 10,000 likes and retweets combined.

The social media platform changed its name from Twitter to X earlier this month, which brought a wave of memes and jokes poking fun at the move.

While the decision sparked ridicule from some, others expressed anger at the change. Owner Elon Musk was even accused of essentially "breaking" the platform.

Those sentiments appeared to match the feelings of users commenting on Pyne's video tutorial. They seemed happy to have found a way to switch the logo back.

"Thanks so much for the tip," one user said. Another commented: "Love it. This made me happy." A third wrote: "Thank you. The X is nightmarish! It's dark and black and I feel I'm entering the dark web. I want to feel good when I read Twitter!"

A vocal minority was less convinced that it needed to be changed. One user accused Pyne of being "anal," while another said she "won't have X but is more than happy to have McDonalds and all the other corporate fast food."

Newsweek reached out to Pyne for comment on email and social media.

But the response was largely supportive, with several Android users even reaching out to ask Pyne how they could make the switch on their devices. The Australian YouTuber was only too happy to point them to a website offering a tutorial on how to make the change on Android devices.

While the decision to change Twitter's name to X caught many off guard, some may have seen it coming. In fact, there are claims the switch was predicted in an episode of The Simpsons.