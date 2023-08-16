Sports

How to Watch Bears vs. Colts Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Sports NFL Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears fans might still be thanking the Indianapolis Colts.

During the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Colts blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Houston Texans and gifted the Bears the first overall pick in this year's draft.

If the Texans lost the game, they would have landed the No. 1 pick. Instead, Texans quarterback Davis Mills fired a prayer to Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 that the Houston wide receiver caught in the end zone while surrounded by Indianapolis defenders. The Texans then converted on a two-point conversion to beat the Colts. That meant the Bears, who lost that week, were suddenly on the clock.

The Bears play the Colts in the preseason on Saturday, a chance to show off the new-look roster that Indianapolis helped them build.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Bears vs. Colts preseason
D.J. Moore (2) of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty

TV, streaming information for Bears vs. Colts

The Bears face off against the Colts at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network and is available to stream on a variety of platforms.

D.J. Moore making highlights early for the Bears

D.J. Moore made his first (preseason) catch with the Bears count.

In the first quarter of Chicago's first preseason game, Moore caught a screen pass, juked a defender, and followed his blockers all the way to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown. The sixth-year pro is entering his first season with the Bears after being acquired, along with a haul of draft picks, from the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

Moore should be a much-needed top target for quarterback Justin Fields this season. The Bears led the NFL in rushing last season but finished last in passing yards and attempts.

Fields electrified fans with dazzling runs on his way to 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns rushing in 2022. However, the Ohio State product averaged only 149.5 passing yards per game and never approached 300 yards through the air in a single contest. Moore, who has averaged 73 catches for more than 1,000 yards per year in his time in the NFL, was a welcome addition to Chicago's offense.

The Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, in their preseason opener. Fields threw only three passes in limited snaps but completed all of them for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The other score came on a checkdown pass to Khalil Herbert, who went 56 yards to the house.

Anthony Richardson named starting QB for Colts

The Colts have their new starting quarterback.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced this week that No. 4 overall draft pick Anthony Richardson will start at QB for the Colts this season.

This marks the sixth straight season the Colts have a new starting quarterback. Indianapolis is hoping Richardson ends that streak for a while. The rookie started the Colts' first preseason game—a 23-19 loss the Bills. The 6-foot-4, 244-pounder finished 7-of-12 passing for 67 yards and an interception.

Betting odds, over/under on Bears-Colts

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Colts as 3.5-point favorites over the Bears as of Wednesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 40.5 points.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC