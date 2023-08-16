How to Watch Bears vs. Colts Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Chicago Bears fans might still be thanking the Indianapolis Colts.

During the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Colts blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Houston Texans and gifted the Bears the first overall pick in this year's draft.

If the Texans lost the game, they would have landed the No. 1 pick. Instead, Texans quarterback Davis Mills fired a prayer to Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 that the Houston wide receiver caught in the end zone while surrounded by Indianapolis defenders. The Texans then converted on a two-point conversion to beat the Colts. That meant the Bears, who lost that week, were suddenly on the clock.

The Bears play the Colts in the preseason on Saturday, a chance to show off the new-look roster that Indianapolis helped them build.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

D.J. Moore (2) of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty

TV, streaming information for Bears vs. Colts

The Bears face off against the Colts at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network and is available to stream on a variety of platforms.

D.J. Moore making highlights early for the Bears

D.J. Moore made his first (preseason) catch with the Bears count.

In the first quarter of Chicago's first preseason game, Moore caught a screen pass, juked a defender, and followed his blockers all the way to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown. The sixth-year pro is entering his first season with the Bears after being acquired, along with a haul of draft picks, from the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

Moore should be a much-needed top target for quarterback Justin Fields this season. The Bears led the NFL in rushing last season but finished last in passing yards and attempts.

Fields electrified fans with dazzling runs on his way to 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns rushing in 2022. However, the Ohio State product averaged only 149.5 passing yards per game and never approached 300 yards through the air in a single contest. Moore, who has averaged 73 catches for more than 1,000 yards per year in his time in the NFL, was a welcome addition to Chicago's offense.

The Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, in their preseason opener. Fields threw only three passes in limited snaps but completed all of them for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The other score came on a checkdown pass to Khalil Herbert, who went 56 yards to the house.

Anthony Richardson named starting QB for Colts

The Colts have their new starting quarterback.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced this week that No. 4 overall draft pick Anthony Richardson will start at QB for the Colts this season.

This marks the sixth straight season the Colts have a new starting quarterback. Indianapolis is hoping Richardson ends that streak for a while. The rookie started the Colts' first preseason game—a 23-19 loss the Bills. The 6-foot-4, 244-pounder finished 7-of-12 passing for 67 yards and an interception.

Betting odds, over/under on Bears-Colts

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Colts as 3.5-point favorites over the Bears as of Wednesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 40.5 points.