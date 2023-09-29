How To Watch Bengals vs. Titans Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

By Week 4 of the NFL season, some narratives start to take shape. For both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans, disappointment is a part of that picture.

While both clubs entered the season with different expectations—the former is hoping to lift the Lombardi Trophy while the latter wasn't expected to make too much noise—they're both sitting on identical 1-2 records. There have been highs and lows, but there's certainly room for improvement.

Will we see any of that on Sunday?

With that question in mind, here's your viewing guide to Bengals vs. Titans.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. His health will remain a major storyline moving forward. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans

As one of the AFC's top teams, you might expect the Bengals to be playing in prime time. During Week 4, that won't be the case.

Cincinnati travels south to Tennessee on Sunday, October 1, and the action will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The action will air on Fox; the duo of Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will talk viewers through the afternoon from the broadcast booth.

If you're outside of the Bengals-Titans regional audience, though, you aren't stuck. Other streaming services, like NFL+ and YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket, will allow you to watch every snap of the afternoon.

Will Joe Burrow Look More Like Himself?

Football is a team game, and the Bengals have a talented roster. Joe Burrow, however, will determine how far this club goes. The signal-caller has game-breaking ability; replacing him with a backup will be an indisputable step backward.

Through the opening weeks of the season, though, it looked like that replacement option might be needed. Burrow hurt his calf during the preseason and continued to struggle with the injury once the season games began. He turned in a truly ugly performance in Week 1, throwing for 82 yards, and improved in Week 2. That progress, however, didn't result in a win, leaving the Bengals languishing at 0-2.

And with an 0-3 start potentially on the cards, Burrow gritted it out in Week 3. His stat line didn't blow anyone away, and the Bengals' defense more than did their part to secure a much-needed "W."

With that in mind, all eyes will be on Burrow on Sunday. He said that he escaped Monday Night Football without experiencing a setback, so his leg should have improved by Sunday. The question, however, is how marked that improvement will be.

If the quarterback can turn in a strong performance and, perhaps more importantly, look like himself, everyone affiliated with the Bengals will feel a bit better. Burrow being at his best means they have a chance to win every game, negating the consequences of a slow start. If he's still hobbled, though, the fears will persist. What if this calf problem just keeps nagging him throughout the season?

Sunday will provide a litmus test of his health and, in turn, the Bengals' fate.

How Will the Titans Bounce Back?

As mentioned above, the Titans weren't expected to make that much noise this year. ESPN's preseason preview, for example, ranked the club as the league's 22nd-best team and estimated that they'd win 7.9 games.

Even in that context, though, Week 3 was something of a punch to the gut. After securing a potentially momentum-building win over the Chargers, Tennessee laid an egg. They fell 27-3 to the Browns, only securing six total first downs on the day.

"When you play like that and when you coach like that in this league, you get your (butt) beat," head coach Mike Vrabel said, according to an Associated Press report. "Plain and simple. It's disappointing."

Coming off that performance, it will be interesting to see how the AFC South squad responds. Will they rise to the occasion and see a less-than-dominant Bengals team as an opportunity to restore some dented pride? Or will an awful result snowball into a larger trend?

Everyone around Music City will be hoping for the former.

Bengals vs. Titans Betting Line, Over/Under

Given their ugly Week 3 outing, you might expect the Titans to be heavy underdogs this Sunday. The Bengals' inconsistencies, however, seem to be looming large in the oddsmakers' collective minds.

As of Wednesday, September 27, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Bengals as narrow 2.5-favorites. The Over/Under is also set at 40.5 points.