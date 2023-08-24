How to Watch Browns vs. Chiefs Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

In the modern NFL, the best teams have a star under center. The Kansas City Chiefs, who went what felt like an eternity without successfully drafting a signal-caller, now have one of the best on their roster in Patrick Mahomes. The Cleveland Browns also struggled to find their man, but hope that Deshaun Watson will be the answer.

It's safe to assume, though, that neither of those QBs will play meaningful minutes in Week 3 of the preseason. Instead, there will be some alternate names in the spotlight.

Who might some of those be? And what should you be watching for when the Browns and Chiefs hit the field?

Let's break it down.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs during an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19 in Glendale, Arizona. Michael Owens/Getty

How to watch Browns vs. Chiefs

As they've ascended to the top of the NFL heap, the Kansas City Chiefs have become a fixture on national television.

When the defending Super Bowl champions take the field against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead (Saturday, August 26, at 1 p.m. ET), that will be the case. Beyond local television, the game will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

The contest will also stream on a variety of services, including NFL+.

Both teams will want to work out the kinks before Week 1

One of the challenges for NFL coaches is striking the right balance between preparation and protection. While you don't want to enter the regular season rusty, you also want to be careful and avoid running your starters into the ground.

While that reality will probably prevent the biggest stars from playing more than a series or two, both the Chiefs and the Browns will still be trying to smooth down some rough edges on Saturday.

Focusing on KC first, Chris Jones' absence continues to loom large over the defense. While the lineman continues to stoke speculation with vague tweets, his teammates are the ones who will need to hold down the fort. George Karlaftis has been sick, but look for him to recover in time for the preseason finale.

The hometown guy, Felix Anudike-Uzomah on taking the field in KC for the first time. The Chiefs take on the Browns Saturday at Arrowhead in the final preseason game.



"It's definitely going to be special, but at the same time there's stuff I need to do to improve so I can be able… pic.twitter.com/fl5ZtqKfn1 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 22, 2023

On the opposite end, Felix Anudike-Uzomah will continue to play his way into form. The rookie's snap count has been increasing week-over-week, and his comfort level could be a key factor in determining the defense's success.

On the opposite side of the ball, Isiah Pacheco could return to action. If he plays, he'll surely be on a tight pitch count, but both he and the Chiefs will want to make sure he shakes off any rust before the regular-season opener.

Across the field, the Browns will also protect their star players, but there will also be some urgency for the dress rehearsal.

Deshaun Watson is in the driver’s seat for Cleveland’s offense: "AVP and Kevin gave me the keys and they're letting me control a lot of things that we do on the field.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/hjSgOiqxpu — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 23, 2023

Deshaun Watson did dress for six games last season, but things have changed around him. "Everything's new," the quarterback quipped during minicamp, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

While the signal-caller went on to clarify that the foundations of the offense are still the same, that doesn't mean there's not learning to be done. At the risk of stating the obvious, offensive success stems from the man under center. Every snap that Watson plays will make him that much more comfortable when the chips are down.

And while preseason results don't really matter, getting the offense comfortable and on the same page is what Browns fans will be hoping to see. In the competitive AFC, there's no time for a slow start.

Betting line, Over/Under for Browns vs. Chiefs

If you want to do more than simply watch the Browns vs. Chiefs, the oddsmakers have you covered. You can, if you so desire, bet on the preseason contest.

As of Wednesday, August 23, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a 2-point favorite. If the Over/Under is more your speed, that line is set at 41.5 points.