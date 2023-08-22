Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Shoes Spark Confusion in New Pic—'Ankle Monitors?'

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has been the center of a social media debate after her unusual outfit choice to a game was dubbed by some a fashion faux pas.

Brittany Mahomes shared three images on Instagram captioned "Year Seven" with red and yellow heart emoji. In the first shot she could be seen kissing her husband, reaching out for a hug in the second and standing with two of her friends in the third.

Across the images she wore a red top with a black skirt/shorts combo with "Mahomes" across the bottom, finishing her outfit off with black boots.

Brittany Mahomes married the Super Bowl MVP-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback last year, and the "Year Seven" will be a reference to going into his seventh year/next season with the team. He was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Quarterback at TUDUM Theater in July this year which was held in Hollywood, California. Brittany's recent gameside outfit has caused a stir online between her followers. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Social media users soon pointed out that her boots had two little black squares on either side, right by her ankle.

The unusual design prompted many followers to ask if she had ankle monitors. One concerned Instagram user said: "With dual ankles bracelets.... Whoa."

Another questioned: "Seriously curious what's on the boots? Weights?"

A third said: "Cute boots but looks like you are wearing ankle monitors."

"Silly question, but why does she have ankle monitors on?" another asked.

One fan jumped to her defense and said: "To people that bash Brit's clothes and relationship with Patrick. Grow up. She's beautiful and a wonderful partner to him. I truly believe why he's such a successful football player is because he has someone like her by his side. You're beautiful Britney and so is your family!"

A fashion-forward user added that they were "Zippered pockets," while another said: "Love you guys. I always stick up for you. Screw the haters."

Many of her loyal fans commented on how "pretty" she looked and how the "cute" couple were so in love.

The pair recently had a scare after their son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, also known as Bronze, suffered an allergic reaction to something he ate.

Bronze was born on March 12 last year, and the first-time parents rushed him to the ER at the end of last week. Luckily, Bronze is at home okay now, albeit with a newly found peanut allergy.