How to Watch Colts vs. Ravens Week 3 Game: TV, Betting Info

Even Lamar Jackson's own teammates can't always believe the plays he can make.

The former NFL MVP dropped a 17-yard dime to wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown that put the Baltimore Ravens up double-digits in their eventual 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson threw for 237 yards, ran for 54 more, and accounted for two scores on the day as the Ravens improved to 2-0.

Best part of Lamar Jackson's 17-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor was obviously the ball placement.



Second best part was Zay Flowers' reaction. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7rMvZUnsG1 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 19, 2023

Ryan Mink, editorial director for the Ravens, said on X (formerly Twitter), that the second best part of the 17-yard touchdown was Zay Flowers' reaction.

"He's different," Agholor said of Jackson after the game, via the Ravens. "Like, he's different. I've always watched him extend plays and move around, but I've also watched him survey the field. I don't know many quarterbacks that can go through a full progression as quickly as he does."

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stiff-arms Cam Sample #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals while running at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here's how to watch the Colts vs. Ravens in Week 3. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A potential shootout between Jackson and dynamic rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Week 3 is up in the air. The Ravens face off against the Indianapolis Colts in the third week of the season, but Richardson might not be healthy enough to play. The No. 4 overall pick ran for two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the Colts' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, but eventually left the game with a concussion.

Richardson remains in concussion protocol and his status for Week 3 remains uncertain. The Colts will release their first injury report ahead of Week 3 on Wednesday.

Here's a look at what else fans need to know ahead of this AFC matchup.

TV, Streaming Information for Colts vs. Ravens

The Colts return to their former home in a Week 3 matchup with the Ravens in Baltimore. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and will air on CBS for fans in both markets. Beth Mowins (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Jay Feely (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, Fubo, or via the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Colts Comfortable With Minshew at QB

If Richardson can't play in Week 3, the Colts seem to be pretty confident in the quarterback who will be under center.

Fifth-year pro Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown after Richardson left the game. The Colts scored on each of Minshew's first three possessions leading the offense. The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter did not turn the ball over and was not sacked during his two-plus quarters of play.

"He's just a great player, great veteran guy," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "He works, he prepares like he's been the starter but also does a heck of a job of helping Anthony throughout the week. So for him to go in there and do what he did was pretty good."

Minshew has started 24 games over his career with the Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. This is his first season in Indianapolis. Richardson beat out Minshew for the starting role in the preseason, but the Colts have raved that being the backup hasn't changed Minshew's readiness.

If Richardson can't clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game, the Colts are comfortable with Minshew commanding the offense.

"He knows this offense in and out," Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said, via the Colts. "He knows the looks and the reads. And he just prepares so well every single week. I really mean—he is like a coach. He literally knows everything. It's kind of crazy. The way that he prepares, it definitely shows that he's ready any time."

Odell Beckham Jr. Latest Raven Injured

The Ravens can't seem to catch a break on the injury front.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left Baltimore's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. Beckham appeared to hurt his ankle on the game's opening drive and was evaluated by a doctor on the bench. The 30-year-old caught three passes for 29 yards before leaving the game for good in the third quarter.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he didn't think Beckham's injury "will be serious." At a press conference Monday, Harbaugh said they received an update on the injury but are declining to share details at the moment.

"We got a lot more information," Harbaugh said regarding injuries to Beckham and linebacker Odafe Oweh. "I'm going to keep that close to the vest, though, right now. I'll tell you this, if there's any long-term issue we'll let you know what it is."

The 2023 season is only two weeks old, but Beckham is the latest on a long list of Ravens starters to miss time with an injury this year. The Ravens already placed starting running back J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve. Four other starters were inactive for Week 2 with various injuries: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral).

Wednesday's injury report will offer a new look at Beckham's status.

If Beckham can't play against the Colts, expect more targets for rookie Zay Flowers. The first-round pick has caught 13 passes for 140 yards through two games.

Betting Odds, Over/Under For Colts-Ravens

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as an eight-point favorite over the Colts on Sunday, according to a bet available Tuesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 44 points.