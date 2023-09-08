How To Watch Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1: TV, Betting Info

Defense might win championships, but many fans would rather watch an offensive shootout. If you count yourself among that camp, then you're in luck. The NFL's Week 1 slate features a high-powered showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

So, let's say it's Sunday and you want to watch the fireworks. Where can you find the game? And what should you expect besides plenty of big-play potential?

Fear not; we've got you covered. Here's your guide to Week 1's Dolphins vs. Chargers contest.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers

If you want to watch NFL games on television, you're at the mercy of the networks and what they choose to air in your market. During Week 1, that will deprive most fans of the chance to watch the Chargers and the Dolphins.

Despite the high-quality matchup, the contest (scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 10) will only be available in select pockets of the country. If you're in Florida (plus pockets of Georgia and Alabama), Hawaii, or portions of California, Arizona, and Oregon, Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will have the call on CBS.

Fans outside of those areas will have to turn to streaming, whether that's through NFL+ or YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket package.

The Dolphins have to keep pace in the AFC East

It goes without saying that the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. The Dolphins, however, will want to get out of the blocks fast. With the Buffalo Bills and an improved New York Jets team also in the AFC East, Miami will probably suffer at least a couple of divisional defeats. That makes winning their other games essential for playoff position.

And while the Chargers represent a stern test—we'll talk more about their strengths shortly—Miami has plenty of weapons, too. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can both terrorize a defense, and Tua Tagovailoa proved that he's capable of getting them the ball.

That offense will have to do its share of the work at the start of the season, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey recovers from meniscus surgery. There are plenty of other weapons within that unit, like Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb, and coordinator Vic Fangio knows how to get the best out of his defense. Ramsay's absence, however, could be especially noticeable in Week 1, as Justin Herbert is more than capable of throwing darts into the secondary.

Will a Week 1 loss ruin the season? Of course not, but a victory would provide a bit of extra breathing room in what could be a tight AFC East race.

Can the Chargers put the past behind them?

On paper, the Chargers seem like a force to be reckoned with. Herbert has talent and arm strength to spare. The club boasts an elite group of pass-catchers, and Austin Ekeler has gone from an undrafted free agent to one of the NFL's top dual-threat running backs. The defense left a bit to be desired last season, especially against the rush, but boasts some big-time names like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James Jr.

So, what's the problem? For whatever reason, Los Angeles can't seem to get over the hump. Playing in the AFC West complicates things, but last season's 27-point postseason collapse will loom large over this season. A defeat like that doesn't vanish when a new campaign begins.

With that in mind, plus the strength of the AFC, the Chargers can't afford to lose too many games, especially early in the year. Beating the Dolphins would suggest they're capable of taking down a quality opponent and learning from last season's mistakes; an ugly loss, however, would reopen old wounds.

Which outcome will we see on Sunday?

Betting odds, Over/Under for Dolphins vs. Chargers

Given the talent of both offenses, it's easy to see how the Miami vs. Los Angeles game could be a shootout. Nothing is guaranteed, but the oddsmakers seem to agree with that perception.

As of September 7, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Chargers as a three-point favorite. The Over/Under is also set at 50.5.