How to Watch Eagles vs. Bucs Week 3 Game: TV, Betting Info

Only one game on the NFL's Week 3 schedule features two 2-0 teams facing off.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what may be the game of the week across the league. But only one of these teams had high expectations heading into this season.

The Eagles finished with the best record in the NFC last season and fell just short of winning the Super Bowl. Their 2-0 start is hardly a surprise. The same can't be said for the Bucs. The first season of the post-Tom Brady era in Tampa is going better than Vegas predicted. On September 1, DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Bucs the worst odds to win the NFC South in 2023. Skip ahead a few weeks and Tampa Bay is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2005.

The Eagles and Bucs play in the only two divisions in the league with three undefeated teams remaining. A win in Week 3 could be crucial to keeping up.

Here's a closer look at this battle between unbeaten teams.

Jalen Hurts (1) of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles out of the pocket at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Eagles vs. Bucs TV Channel, Streaming Info

Tampa Bay is getting the primetime treatment in Week 3.

The Eagles-Bucs matchup is the first of two scheduled Monday Night Football games this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Raymond James Stadium and the game will air on ABC. The network's top NFL broadcast crew—Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst)—will be on the call. There will not be a ManningCast version of the broadcast this week.

Fans hoping to stream the game can do so through a variety of platforms, including NFL+, ESPN+ or YouTube TV's Sunday Ticket package.

Eagles WR Has No Beef With Jalen Hurts

A tense exchange between Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts was shown on the TV broadcast during the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni intervened and shared some words with Brown as Hurts walked away.

There was speculation that Brown, who finished with four catches for 29 yards, was frustrated with not being targeted enough during the game.

Brown said Thursday that was not the case. The two-time Pro Bowler wanted to clear things up before Week 3, saying emotions were high against the Vikings but the conversation with Hurts was centered around something that happened earlier in the game.

"The little sideline discussion, I want you all to know that's what it was—it was a discussion," Brown said Thursday, via ESPN. "This is a game that we both love, and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions run high. That doesn't mean it's the end of the world. That doesn't mean I'm beefing with Jalen.

"I know everybody took that out of context, but it's not a big deal, me and him are still on the same page, we're still growing, we're still trying to become great and get wins most importantly."

Brown finished the 2022 season, his first with the Eagles, with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 26-year-old and teammate DeVonta Smith form one of the top receiver duos in the NFL. Smith was the top receiving target against the Vikings, catching four passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Both players have 11 receptions through two games this season.

"Y'all talked about it and made it a big deal when it wasn't," Hurts told reporters of the interaction, via ESPN. "That's always going to be my guy. We're all great competitors and we all want to help the team win. Nothing's going to change with that and he's going to continue to put his best foot forward to help the team."

While Brown and Smith should see the ball plenty against the Bucs, running back D'Andre Swift was the go-to player on the Eagles offense in Week 2. The former Detroit Lion ran 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Swift saw limited touches in Week 1 but was thrown into an every-down role when Kenneth Gainwell was ruled out with a rib injury.

Gainwell's status for Monday's game had not been determined by the team as of Friday. The running back was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Will Mike Evans Continue Impressive Contract Year?

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is playing as if his future is on the line. Well, that's probably because it is.

The 30-year-old was not awarded a contract extension before Week 1. That means Evans is playing out the final season of his five-year, $82.5 million contract without knowing what the future will bring. But if the 10th-year pro's play through the first two weeks of the season are any indication, somebody is going to pay him eventually, even if it's not the Bucs.

Evans caught six passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. That brings him up to 12 receptions for 237 yards and two scores on the season. Evans has surpassed 1,000 yards in all of his nine seasons in the league and is on pace to do so again in year 10.

"You guys have seen it for years," coach Todd Bowles told reporters after Week 2. "You know he has been doing it his whole career. He's fresh. He's healthy. He's in a great place. He competes his butt off every day in practice. It showed in the game. He prepared well and Mike was doing things that Mike does, and you know, we love him."

Evans will look to continue his hot start to the season against an Eagles secondary that allowed 364 yards and four touchdowns through the air last week.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Eagles-Bucs

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Eagles as a 5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 45 points.