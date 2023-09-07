It's been 30 years since the Packers had a QB1 not named Rodgers or Favre. Sunday, that all changes when Green Bay enters its Love era in Chicago.

Jordan Love will finally assume the starting role following Aaron Rodgers (and three other players) trading green and gold for the green and white of New York. Love's only previous start came in the 2021 season, a short-notice replacement of a COVID-restricted Rodgers in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Chicago, Bears fans are hoping last season was the bottom. They managed just three wins in Justin Fields' sophomore season, despite the quarterback rushing for over 1,100 yards. His interception rate was over three percent again last season and will need to come down if the Bears want to contend.

Chicago will also need a better performance from their defense, which gave up more points per game than any team in the league last year.

The new season starts Sunday.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here's how to watch (and bet on) the Packers vs. Bears. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/Getty Images

How to watch Packers vs. Bears

Most of America will be able to see the Packers and Bears on FOX at 4:25 ET with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call.

Packers fans can catch the home radio broadcast on 97.3 FM in Milwaukee and 101.1 FM in Green Bay. Chicago's radio team can be heard on ESPN 1000 AM.

Packers vs. Bears Injury Report

Heading into Sunday's matchup, both teams have a relatively short list of players in the injury report.

The Bears were missing just three players in Thursday's practice. Reserve linebacker Dylan Cole is out with a hamstring injury while 39-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis rested. Starting guard Nate Davis was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but did not participate Thursday with the reason listed as "Personal."

The Packers report is more concerning, especially at wide receiver. Starting wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as well as reserve Dontayvion Wicks are all nursing hamstring injuries. Watson and Doubs did not participate in Wednesday's practice while Wicks was a limited participant.

Sports Illustrated reports that Doubs did run some routes in Thursday's practice, but Watson wasn't seen. Green Bay has not released its updated injury report as of this writing.

No official injury designations have yet been made for the teams.

Betting lines for Packers and Bears

Sportsbooks are expecting a close on here. As of Thursday afternoon, Caesar's Sportsbook favors the Bears by just a point with the over/under set at 42 points.

Both teams show similar odds of winning the Super Bowl heading into the season. Across four major sportsbooks, the Bears have median odds coming in at +5500 while the Packers are slightly worse at +5750. Division rival Detroit Lions come in the highest in the NFC North at +2200.