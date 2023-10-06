How to Watch Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

Two teams hoping to salvage a season meet in the Mile High City on Sunday. While the teams had different results in Week 4, it's hard to say who had a more impressive showing.

The Denver Broncos (1-3) are coming off of a dramatic comeback win against the then-winless Chicago Bears. While the Bears managed to get their first win Thursday in Week 5 action, it's done little to ease concerns that Denver took advantage of an underwhelming team.

The team still gave up at least 28 points for a third straight week. It took a near-perfect game from quarterback Russell Wilson and a timely interception to overcome the early hole the Broncos dug.

The New York Jets (1-3) on the other hand, looked as good as they have all season in a loss to Kansas City.

Zach Wilson had the best game of his career, posting new high marks for completions and his first multi-touchdown game that didn't include an interception. The defense looked strong, limiting the Chiefs to less than 200 yards through the air and picking off the reigning NFL MVP twice.

But still, the only stat that ultimately matters went into the loss column.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here's how to watch the Jets vs. Broncos. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

One of these teams is likely to come out of Sunday's game with a glimmer of hope for the remainder of the season, and maybe the confidence that they can do something with it.

The other can likely start projecting their draft position and potential picks.

How to Watch Jets vs. Broncos

It's a fairly limited broadcast area for this game, which will air on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, October 8. Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan will be on the call.

Those outside of the New York City and Rocky Mountain regions may need to turn to a streaming option if they want to catch the action. The game will also be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Jets Injury Report

The Jets secondary is dealing with some injuries heading into this game, which could present an opportunity for Russell Wilson and company.

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), LB Sam Eguavoen (ankle), and CB D.J. Reed (concussion) were all listed as non-participants in Thursday's practice while SAF Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) was a limited participant. OT Carter Warren (shoulder) was also limited Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, who signed to a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022, is no longer with the team. Head coach Sean Payton characterized the move as "best for the team."

Outside of Gregory, Denver had everyone on the field for Thursday's practice, but a few players were limited by injury: RB Javonte Williams (quad), LB Baron Browning (knee), LB Frank Clark (hip), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), NT Mike Purcell (ribs), and FS Justin Simmons (hip).

Betting Odds for Jets and Broncos

As of Friday afternoon, the home team has a slight edge with the sportsbooks. DraftKings lists the Broncos at 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Jets with an over/under set at 43.5. Bettors, however, don't seem to agree. Nearly three-quarters of the action on DraftKings is going toward New York.

