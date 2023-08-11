How to Watch Jets vs. Panthers Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

While the cliché may say that defense wins championships, modern NFL success starts and ends with the quarterback. The New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers seem to understand that reality, although they're attempting to fill the void in two different ways.

On the New York sideline, you've got Aaron Rodgers, one of the most established signal callers in the game. Atop Carolina's depth chart, there's Bryce Young, a rookie taking his first steps into the pros.

Will this Jets vs. Panthers preseason game determine their respective fates? Of course not; Rodgers won't even be in action. But with that said, the contest will still provide an interesting glimpse into the future of both franchises.

Here's how you can tune in and get a glimpse into that crystal ball.

TV Channel, Streaming Options

While preseason NFL games aren't always must-see TV, football fans will probably want to check out Rodgers in a new uniform and the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. To that end, there are multiple ways to catch the action when the Jets and Panthers take the field at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The game will air in both teams' local markets, and it will also be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. New Yorkers can stream the game on the Jets' official website and app; national streaming is provided by NFL+.

The Quarterback in the Jets Spotlight

Playing quarterback is usually a solitary endeavor; for all the support around you, you are the one in charge of the offense. When the New York Jets take the field on Saturday, that truism will be on full display.

With Rodgers staying on the sidelines, Zach Wilson will be the main man under center. While he's not as experienced as the former Green Bay Packer, he's no longer a complete newcomer either. Preseason could be a test of both his mentality and his development. Does he view Rodgers' presence as a dead end or as an opportunity to test his mettle?

While no team, especially one that just landed a star player, wants to think about injuries, having a reliable backup can be crucial. If Wilson is able to learn from Rodgers, the Jets won't have to worry about short-term absences. Should the third-year player fail to show meaningful improvement, though, a scary hypothetical will become that much more terrifying.

Panthers' Focus Squarely on Bryce Young

Being a young quarterback is a challenge. Stepping under center as the first-overall pick only ratchets up the pressure. For better or worse, that's exactly the situation that Young finds himself in.

During his time at Alabama, the signal caller looked like an elite athlete with an accurate arm. In the modern NFL, both of those attributes seem like prerequisites for success. Professional football, however, can be a different animal.

Ahead of the NFL draft, there was some concern over Young's frame. His height—5-foot-10—and weight—204 pounds at the NFL Combine—are both on the smaller side. Size isn't everything, but those measurements do put the pressure on Young to prove he won't have a problem hanging with the (literal) big boys.

Again, the outing against the Jets won't be the ultimate litmus test. A few series in the preseason can tell you only so much. But if you're a Panthers fan or simply want to see exciting players, it will be great to see Young get on the field and start strutting his stuff.

Betting Odds for Jets vs. Panthers

Even with Rodgers standing on the sidelines, there's still plenty worth watching when the Panthers host the Jets. And if you're looking to bet on the action, the bookmakers have you covered.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Carolina as a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday. The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

