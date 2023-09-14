How to Watch Jets vs. Cowboys Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

The 2023 NFL season had barely kicked off when disbelief started to take over MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the team's fourth offensive snap of the season on Monday night. The four-time MVP has since been placed on injured reserve and is out for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Zach Wilson took Rodgers' place for the remainder of the night and threw for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Jets defense forced four turnovers by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Hard Knocks favorite Xavier Gipson returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime as Gang Green won, 22-16. The Jets overcame Rodgers' sudden injury to open the season 1-0.

Quarterback Zach Wilson of the New York Jets reacts as he walks off the field following a 22-16 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

But a Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys won't make things any easier.

The Cowboys bullied the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, defeating the division rival 40-0 at MetLife Stadium. Dallas' defense recorded seven sacks, forced five fumbles and picked off two passes—one of which was returned for a touchdown—against the Giants.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of this Week 2 matchup.

TV, Streaming Information for Jets vs. Cowboys

The Jets and Cowboys play at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The game will air on CBS, with the network's top broadcasting team of Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) on the call.

Fans can also stream the game via NFL+ and Fubo, among other platforms, or view the game through the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Jets May Not Sign QB This Week

In the aftermath of Rodgers' injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said repeatedly that Wilson is the team's starter at quarterback moving forward. But that doesn't mean the Jets aren't looking to add another QB to their roster.

Tim Boyle, currently on New York's practice squad, is the only other healthy quarterback in the building. Saleh told reporters that the Jets haven't ruled out adding a veteran QB to their roster. But it doesn't seem like that will happen before the Jets and Cowboys kick off.

"It doesn't have to be this week," Saleh said regarding the team signing a QB. "Like I said, with Zach and Tim, those are our guys. They've been here from OTAs, all the nuance. Sometimes I look at it like it's...it's not Madden in the sense that we can just plug and play anybody. There's a lot of meetings, a lot of practices, a lot of nuance, a lot of understanding of why things are the way they are that go into it."

The expectation is, per Saleh's comments, that Wilson and Boyle will be the two QBs active for the Jets against Dallas' imposing defense.

Brandin Cooks Dealing With Knee Injury

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be without one of his top pass-catchers against the Jets.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks did not participate in practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, the Cowboys injury report states. Cooks' status for Sunday's game has not yet been determined, the team said. ESPN reported that Cooks is dealing with a slight sprain of the medial collateral ligament.

Dallas acquired Cooks via a trade in April. The 29-year-old played 34 offensive snaps in Week 1 and caught two passes for 22 yards. Cooks has caught 632 passes for 8,638 yards and 49 touchdowns across 10 NFL seasons. If Cooks can't play against the Jets, wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin may be forced to step up alongside veterans CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

If Cooks can play, he will do so with no restrictions, he told reporters Wednesday.

"If I'm out there, there's no limitation," he said.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Jets-Cowboys

Rodgers' absence makes this Week 2 matchup a bit more one-sided, at least according to Vegas.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as 9-point favorites over the Jets as of Thursday afternoon. The over/under is listed at 38.5 points.