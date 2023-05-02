How to Watch King Charles' Coronation in the U.S.—Broadcasts and Streaming

Preparations in London are underway for the first coronation the city has hosted in seven decades. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to take the long walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on the morning of Saturday, May 6.

Charles will be the 40th monarch crowned at the abbey in a service that will remain true to the ancient ceremonies performed for his predecessors. However, it will feature updates to bring it in line with modern-day values.

Charles will be the first monarch to be crowned alongside his queen consort in 86 years, since the coronation of his grandparents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in May 1937. The service will feature items from Britain's priceless collection of crown jewels and afford fans a glimpse at a number of their favorite royals from around the world.

King Charles III (inset) photographed at Sandhurst Military Academy, Berkshire, April 14, 2023. The king will be crowned alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, on May 6, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Like his mother Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, Charles' ceremony will be fully televised. The difference for 2023 is that it will be in full color and high definition. Live streams from the coverage will also be shown on big screens across London's royal parks.

But how can U.S.-based viewers tune in to watch the royal pomp and pageantry? Here, Newsweek looks at the top network listings and who will be presenting:

CBS

CBS' live coronation coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET with the news special titled The Coronation of King Charles III.

The show will be anchored by CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor. There will be spots from London-based correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay.

The group will be joined by experts including royal biographer and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and Julian Payne, former communications director for Charles.

The station will provide its coronation coverage across its regional affiliate networks and will also be available to stream on the CBS News Streaming Network and Paramount+.

Viewers will also be able to access live coverage on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

CNN

Anderson Cooper will lead CNN's coverage of the coronation. He will be reporting live from 5 a.m. ET outside Buckingham Palace with special correspondents Christiane Amanpour and Max Foster.

The official broadcast will run from 5 a.m. to 12 noon ET, with CNN International running pre-coverage from London from 1 a.m.

CNN Royal Historian Kate Williams and expert Emily Nash will keep viewers informed throughout the ceremony, with biographer Sarah Bedell Smith also providing commentary.

The coverage will be available for all viewers to stream without the need for a cable log-in through CNN.com and via the network's digital apps.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla photographed during a State Visit to Germany, March 29, 2023. Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband on May 6. Samir Hussein/WireImag

ABC

The ABC network will present live coverage of Charles and Camilla's coronation from 5 a.m. ET. This will be anchored by Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer with national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts and foreign correspondent Ian Pannell.

The coverage will also feature insight from Charles' latest biographer Robert Jobson and royal expert Victoria Murphy.

Coverage will be broadcast across ABC's regional affiliate networks. It will be available to stream on ABC News Live and across their digital apps.

A special coronation edition of Good Morning America will air from the West Coast directly after the coronation live coverage.

FOX

Fox News will air The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, special coverage of the London ceremony, from 5 a.m. ET on the big day, led by Martha MacCallum and FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt. They will be joined by British broadcaster Piers Morgan live from outside Buckingham Palace.

Fox News Digital will provide online updates from throughout the ceremony with analysis and interviews.

