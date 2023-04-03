Sports

How To Watch the NFL Draft 2023 and When Is It?

The 2023 NFL Draft is now looming on the horizon and the next set of football stars will find out where their professional careers will begin.

This year, the event will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, with the city on a high after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII.

There will be seven rounds to the draft and it will all be aired live on several TV channels and live-streamed online at various sites.

Here is all that you need to know about watching the action unfold in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft
Minnesota Vikings fans celebrate during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. This year, the event will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

When Is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29, 2023.

What Channel Is the 2023 NFL Draft On?

All seven draft rounds will air live across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

There will be distinct programs on the different networks with ABC and ESPN combining to broadcast coverage and commentary on the third day.

Audio-only and streaming options will be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN app with ESPN+ providing additional NFL Draft including special analysis.

How To Watch the 2023 NFL Draft for Free

As ABC will be airing complete live coverage of the NFL Draft, the entire event can be viewed for free by tuning in to your local ABC network.

Without signing up for a TV service, this would require a one-time purchase of a digital TV antenna, which would cost between $20 and $60.

This would give you every local channel within range and would mean you can watch CBS, FOX, and NBC, which all televise NFL games, as well as ABC.

To have an idea of which channels you would receive, you can enter your zip code on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Reception Map.

NFL Draft
A Miami Dolphins fan applauds during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. All seven draft rounds will air live across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes. Getty Images

How To Stream the NFL Draft for Free

You can stream the NFL Draft for free by signing up for a live TV streaming service free trial, including fuboTV and YouTube TV, which both offer free trials.

If you want to avoid being charged, ensure your free trial dates are at the same time as the NFL Draft and then cancel before the time ticks by to when you have to pay.

What Is the NFL Draft Schedule?

The NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29, and is broken into seven rounds across three days.

The schedule is as follows:

DayDateTime (ET)English channelsSpanish channels
Day 1 (Round 1)Thursday, April 278:00 p.m.ABC, ESPN, NFL NetworkESPN Deportes
Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)Friday, April 287:00 p.m.ABC, ESPN, NFL NetworkESPN Deportes
Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)Saturday, April 2912:00 p.m.ABC, ESPN, NFL NetworkESPN Deportes

What Is the NFL Draft Selection Order?

The initial 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick order was locked in after the 2022 NFL regular season, except for picks 31 and 32.

The result of Super Bowl LVII determined the final two draft positions (picks 31 and 32) with the defeated Philadelphia Eagles taking pick 31 and Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs having pick 32.

Pick No.Team2022 Record
1Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears)7–10
2Houston Texans3–13–1
3Arizona Cardinals4–13
4Indianapolis Colts4–12–1
5Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)5–12
6Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)5–12
7Las Vegas Raiders6–11
8Atlanta Falcons7–10
9Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)3–14
10Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)7–10
11Tennessee Titans7–10
12Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)7–10
13New York Jets7–10
14New England Patriots8–9
15Green Bay Packers8–9
16Washington Commanders8–8–1
17Pittsburgh Steelers9–8
18Detroit Lions9–8
19Tampa Bay Buccaneers8–9
20Seattle Seahawks9–8
21Miami Dolphins (forfeited)9–8
22Los Angeles Chargers10–7
23Baltimore Ravens10–7
24Minnesota Vikings13–4
25Jacksonville Jaguars9–8
26New York Giants9–7–1
27Dallas Cowboys12–5
28Buffalo Bills13–3
29Cincinnati Bengals12–4
30New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)13–4
31Philadelphia Eagles14–3
32Kansas City Chiefs14–3

