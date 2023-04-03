How To Watch the NFL Draft 2023 and When Is It?

The 2023 NFL Draft is now looming on the horizon and the next set of football stars will find out where their professional careers will begin.

This year, the event will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, with the city on a high after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII.

There will be seven rounds to the draft and it will all be aired live on several TV channels and live-streamed online at various sites.

Here is all that you need to know about watching the action unfold in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings fans celebrate during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas.

When Is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29, 2023.

What Channel Is the 2023 NFL Draft On?

All seven draft rounds will air live across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

There will be distinct programs on the different networks with ABC and ESPN combining to broadcast coverage and commentary on the third day.

Audio-only and streaming options will be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN app with ESPN+ providing additional NFL Draft including special analysis.

How To Watch the 2023 NFL Draft for Free

As ABC will be airing complete live coverage of the NFL Draft, the entire event can be viewed for free by tuning in to your local ABC network.

Without signing up for a TV service, this would require a one-time purchase of a digital TV antenna, which would cost between $20 and $60.

This would give you every local channel within range and would mean you can watch CBS, FOX, and NBC, which all televise NFL games, as well as ABC.

To have an idea of which channels you would receive, you can enter your zip code on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Reception Map.

A Miami Dolphins fan applauds during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas.

How To Stream the NFL Draft for Free

You can stream the NFL Draft for free by signing up for a live TV streaming service free trial, including fuboTV and YouTube TV, which both offer free trials.

If you want to avoid being charged, ensure your free trial dates are at the same time as the NFL Draft and then cancel before the time ticks by to when you have to pay.

What Is the NFL Draft Schedule?

The NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29, and is broken into seven rounds across three days.

The schedule is as follows:

Day Date Time (ET) English channels Spanish channels Day 1 (Round 1) Thursday, April 27 8:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFL Network ESPN Deportes Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) Friday, April 28 7:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFL Network ESPN Deportes Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) Saturday, April 29 12:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFL Network ESPN Deportes

What Is the NFL Draft Selection Order?

The initial 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick order was locked in after the 2022 NFL regular season, except for picks 31 and 32.

The result of Super Bowl LVII determined the final two draft positions (picks 31 and 32) with the defeated Philadelphia Eagles taking pick 31 and Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs having pick 32.

Pick No. Team 2022 Record 1 Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears) 7–10 2 Houston Texans 3–13–1 3 Arizona Cardinals 4–13 4 Indianapolis Colts 4–12–1 5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) 5–12 6 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) 5–12 7 Las Vegas Raiders 6–11 8 Atlanta Falcons 7–10 9 Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) 3–14 10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) 7–10 11 Tennessee Titans 7–10 12 Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) 7–10 13 New York Jets 7–10 14 New England Patriots 8–9 15 Green Bay Packers 8–9 16 Washington Commanders 8–8–1 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 9–8 18 Detroit Lions 9–8 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8–9 20 Seattle Seahawks 9–8 21 Miami Dolphins (forfeited) 9–8 22 Los Angeles Chargers 10–7 23 Baltimore Ravens 10–7 24 Minnesota Vikings 13–4 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 9–8 26 New York Giants 9–7–1 27 Dallas Cowboys 12–5 28 Buffalo Bills 13–3 29 Cincinnati Bengals 12–4 30 New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos) 13–4 31 Philadelphia Eagles 14–3 32 Kansas City Chiefs 14–3

